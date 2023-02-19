99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Windigo get the better of Wilderness again

Minnesota led 3-0 after one but lost in overtime.

By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 10:43 PM

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Wisconsin Windigo knocked off the Minnesota Wilderness for the seventh consecutive time, coming from 3-0 and 4-1 down to win 6-5 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Wilderness might have thought they had their hex beat when they scored three times in the first period to take a lead into the locker room, but after Kevin Marx Noren's power play goal made it 4-1 Minnesota with 5:55 left in the second period, the Windigo scored three times in the last 3:24 of the period to tie it up. They added a go-ahead goal early in the third, but Minnesota's Gustav Ozolins forced overtime with his goal with 3:32 to play.

In the extra session, defenseman Cole Mickel scored his first goal for the Windigo in more than 40 appearances this year to win the game at 4:44.

Ozolins and Sawyer Scholl finished with a goal and two assists apiece for Minnesota, which got 26 saves from goaltender Niklas Erickson.

Minnesota (23-14-7) returns home next weekend for a Friday-Saturday series vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
