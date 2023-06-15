Will Goucher's record fall? Meet the top Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, Grandma's wheelchair marathon racers

DULUTH — Back in May at the 2023 DECC Hall of Fame induction, 2012 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon winner and new DECC Hall of Famer Kara Goucher told the News Tribune that her event record is ready to fall.

Goucher won the Bjorklund in 2012 with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes, 46 seconds. That record has stood as the benchmark for 11 years, but her gut and knowledge of the sport says it won’t make it a 12th year.

“I believe this will be the last year of my record, which is a little sad, but the sport is just changing and progressing so much,” said Goucher, the Duluth native who now works as a race analyst for NBC Sports. She’ll be providing race analysis Saturday for the Grandma’s Marathon broadcasts.

“It’s just a gut feeling based on races this year,” she said back in May. “Shoe technology was introduced back in 2016 and now all the brands have it. Just the races I’ve watched this year, women are running so much more aggressively and so fast. I think it’s going to go this year, and I’m OK with that.”

While previous champions return for the men’s half marathon, and wheelchair marathons, the women’s half marathon is wide open this year with no previous winners returning.

Runners to Watch in 2023 Grandma's Marathon



The 2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon gets underway at 6 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway 61 just north of McQuade Safe Harbor. Wheelchair racers take off for the full marathon from the start line in Two Harbors at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Here are this year’s top contenders for the wheelchair marathon and Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, including who is in position to break Goucher’s record.

Racers to watch

Women’s half marathon

Lydia Mathathi, 37, Kenya

Personal record: 1:07:51 (2019 Prague Marathon)

Mathathi, one of two runners with a personal record that’s better than Goucher’s record, is not only chasing a time, but attempting to become the first Kenyan to win the Bjorklund women’s race since Monicah Ngige in 2018. None of her recent times have come close to Goucher’s record, having won the Grand Nancy Half Marathon in France in March in 1:13:53. She was about a minute faster while taking sixth in the Runners Lab Half Marathon in Belgium.

Allie Kieffer, 35, United States

PR: 1:09:17 (2022 Roma-Ostia Half Marathon)

Kieffer is the other runner with a PR better than Goucher’s record, and she clocked that time last year in Rome. Kieffer has finished in the top 10 of the last two U.S. Half Marathon Championships, taking third last year in Indianapolis in 1:13:16. She finished seventh in Hardeeville, South Carolina, in 2021 in 1:10:44. Like Mathathi, Kieffer is making her debut in Duluth.

Jaci Smith, 26, United States

PR: 1:10:42 (2020 Houston Marathon)

Smith is a five-time NCAA Division I All-American out of Air Force Academy who led the Falcons to their first NCAA championship meet appearance. She’s also a Second Lieutenant and astronautical engineer for the U.S. Air Force. Most recently she took sixth in May in the Pittsburgh Half Marathon with a time of 1:12:58.

Men’s half marathon

Macdonard Ondara crosses the finish line to win the men's 2016 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Macdonard Ondara, 38, Kenya

PR: 1:01:11 (2007 San Jose Half Marathon)

The 2016 Bjorklund Half Marathon winner is back after several years away from competitive running while serving in the military. He placed in the top four of the Bjorklund three times in four years between 2015-2018 — he ran Grandma’s Marathon in 2017 — winning the half marathon in 1:03:33 in 2016. His best time in the Bjorklund came in 2015 when he finished second in 1:03:10.

Joel Reichow, 29, United States

PR: 1:02:38 (2020 Houston Half Marathon)

Reichow made his debut in the Bjorklund a year ago and finished 10th in 1:04:39. His lone major distance race since then was a third-place showing in the California International Marathon. Reichow took 13th in 2021 in Hardeeville at the U.S. Half Marathon Championship with a time of 1:03:38.

Tyler Jermann, 30, United States

PR: 1:02:52 (2020 Houston Half Marathon)

A teammate of two-time defending Grandma’s Marathon champion Dakotah Lindwurm at Minnesota Distance Elite, Jermann has run Grandma’s five times. This will be his second time running the Bjorklund after taking fourth in 2019 in 1:03:31. Most recently Jermann finished 15th in the Cowtown Half Marathon in Forth Worth, Texas, finishing in 1:05:26.

Men’s wheelchair marathon

Aaron Pike, 35, United States

PR: 1:20:02 (2022 Grandma’s Marathon)

After winning three straight Grandma’s Marathon titles between 2017 and 2019, Pike returned in 2022 to not only win a fourth race, but break the record he set back in 2019 by 57 seconds. Despite smashing his own record, Pike’s win last year came by a mere three seconds over 2021 champion Johnboy Smith. Pike ranks third all-time in men’s wheelchair wins at Grandma’s Marathon behind Saul Mendoza (7) and Paul van Winkel (8).

Chad Johnson, front, and Aaron Pike approach the finish line of Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

James Senbeta, 36, United States

PR: 1:24:27 (2017 Boston Marathon)

Returning to Grandma’s Marathon for a 10th time, Senbeta won Grandma’s in 2016 with a time of 1:27:11 to edge out Pike and another former champion in Rafael Botello Jimenez. Senbeta took 12th last year at Grandma’s in 1:29:05 and most recently finished 12th at the 2023 Boston Marathon in 1:38:22.

Rafael Botello Jimenez, 44, Spain

PR: 1:22:09 (2017 Boston Marathon)

Botello Jimenez won Grandma’s Marathon back in 2007 and has been chasing a second victory ever since. He’s finished as the runner-up four times, most recently in 2016. Last year he finished third with his second-fastest time ever at Grandma’s (1:24:03). The recipient of this year’s Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year from Grandma’s Marathon, Botello Jimenez is competing in his 13th Grandma’s Marathon.

Spain's Rafael Botello Jimenez won the men's wheelchair division of Grandma's Marathon in 2007. He is making his 13th appearance at Grandma's Marathon in 2023. Derek Montgomery / File / News Tribune

Women’s wheelchair marathon

Jenna Fesemyer, 26, United States

PR: 1:33:50 (2022 Grandma’s Marathon)

Fesemyer made her Grandma’s Marathon debut three years ago and finished fourth in 1:37:02. She returned last year and finished second to Susannah Scaroni, who set a new event record. One of just five elite women in this year’s wheelchair Marathon, Fesemyer has posted top 10 finishes in London, Chicago, Boston and New York. She took eighth earlier this year in the London Marathon in 1:47:43. She posted top five times in Chicago (third, 1:49:52) and Boston (fifth, 1:55:59) last year.