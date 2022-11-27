Wilderness win in shootout to collect maximum points for weekend

The Minnesota Wilderness earned maximum points from their weekend series against the Janesville Jets, winning 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Much like Friday, the Wilderness had to get out of a 2-0 hole, which they did with goals 30 seconds apart from Charlie Erickson and Adam Johnson. Michael Quinn gave Minnesota the lead with a power play goal at 2:25 of the third period, but Connor Deturris evened it up for Janesville at 9:04.

Kevin Marx Noren had a late game-winning goal in regulation for Minnesota on Friday, but on Saturday his decisive effort came in the shootout, where he was the only scorer.

Isak Posch made 27 saves in net for the Wilderness (14-7-2), who held a 40-30 shot advantage. Minnesota hosts St. Cloud to begin a home-and-home series on Friday.