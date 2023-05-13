Wilderness thump Windigo to take series lead

CLOQUET — Two goals from defenseman Michael Quinn helped the Minnesota Wilderness get to within one win of the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup Finals after they thumped the Wisconsin Windigo 5-1 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Friday, May 12.

Goals 2:02 apart in the first period from Oliver Stumpel and Ashton Dahms put the Wilderness up 2-0, though the Windigo quickly cut that in half on Benjamin Anderson's tally just 12 seconds later.

Minnesota held a 15-6 shot advantage in the second period and made something of it in an unusual situation, as Quinn's first goal of the game came shorthanded just past the halfway point. Minnesota was briefly two men short but escaped trouble and then added to its lead as Kevin Marx Noren made it 4-1 at the 13:36 mark.

Earlier this week, Marx Noren was named to the All-NAHL second team, and the All-Midwest Division team.

Quinn wrapped it up with an insurance goal in the third period with Marx Noren netting a secondary assist for his third point of the game.

Isak Posch made 29 saves on 30 shots for the Wilderness, who can close out the best-of-five series with a win in game four on Saturday night, May 13, in Cloquet.