99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wilderness take two-game lead to Alaska

Kevin Marx Noren and Reid Daavettila scored as the Wilderness won both their home playoff games this weekend.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:14 PM

Kevin Marx Noren and Reid Daavettila scored their second goals of the series as the Minnesota Wilderness earned their second win of the series, defeating Kenai River 2-1 in Game 2 of their North American Hockey League Robertson Cup best-of-five on Saturday, April 22.

The Wilderness struck first at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, when Marx Noren, who set a franchise record for regular season goals (34) and was tied for the league lead, buried the opener at 4:42 of the first period.

Daavettila scored his second power play goal in as many nights when he made it 2-0 Wilderness at 11:51 of the second.

Isak Posch made 24 saves but his shutout was spoiled when Ashton Christman got the Brown Bears on the board near the halfway point of the third period. Grand Rapids native Garett Drotts drew a secondary assist.

Under the league's scheduling protocol for playoff series involving Alaska teams, the Wilderness will have three chances to close out the Brown Bears in Soldotna, Alaska with Game 3 of the series taking place Friday at 10:30 CDT.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
athletes participate in road race
Sports
Behling continues to be a good bet to win 5Ks in Duluth, claiming fifth Fitger's 5K title in 2023
April 22, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness take playoff series opener
April 21, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Runners compete in road race
Sports
2023 Racer's Calendar
April 21, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
harsh winter conditions
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth Hillside fire claims two lives, as property sustains third fatal blaze
April 22, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two people play pinball.
Local
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien