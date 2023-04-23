Wilderness take two-game lead to Alaska

Kevin Marx Noren and Reid Daavettila scored their second goals of the series as the Minnesota Wilderness earned their second win of the series, defeating Kenai River 2-1 in Game 2 of their North American Hockey League Robertson Cup best-of-five on Saturday, April 22.

The Wilderness struck first at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, when Marx Noren, who set a franchise record for regular season goals (34) and was tied for the league lead, buried the opener at 4:42 of the first period.

Daavettila scored his second power play goal in as many nights when he made it 2-0 Wilderness at 11:51 of the second.

Isak Posch made 24 saves but his shutout was spoiled when Ashton Christman got the Brown Bears on the board near the halfway point of the third period. Grand Rapids native Garett Drotts drew a secondary assist.

Under the league's scheduling protocol for playoff series involving Alaska teams, the Wilderness will have three chances to close out the Brown Bears in Soldotna, Alaska with Game 3 of the series taking place Friday at 10:30 CDT.