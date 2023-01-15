99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Wilderness swept in Wisconsin

Luke Levandowski's late goal decided it for the host Windigo.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 10:42 PM
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Minnesota Wilderness went home empty-handed from their first North American Hockey League trip to face the Wisconsin Windigo after a late goal from the hosts' Luke Levandowski tipped a 4-3 contest.

Minnesota took three leads in the first period, on goals from Kevin Marx Noren, Joe Cesario and Gunnar Thoreson, only for Wisconsin to erase the one-goal deficit each time. Benjamin Anderson's goal at 2:16 of the second period tied the game at 3, which is where it stayed for a while until Levandowski struck for the game-winner with 7:27 to play.

Thoreson and Marx Noren added assists to their goals for multi-point games.

In goal, Konrad Kausch (Duluth East) made 27 saves for Minnesota.

Minnesota (19-12-4) starts a home-and-home next weekend with the Chippewa Steel on Friday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
