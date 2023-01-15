Wilderness swept in Wisconsin

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Minnesota Wilderness went home empty-handed from their first North American Hockey League trip to face the Wisconsin Windigo after a late goal from the hosts' Luke Levandowski tipped a 4-3 contest.

Minnesota took three leads in the first period, on goals from Kevin Marx Noren, Joe Cesario and Gunnar Thoreson, only for Wisconsin to erase the one-goal deficit each time. Benjamin Anderson's goal at 2:16 of the second period tied the game at 3, which is where it stayed for a while until Levandowski struck for the game-winner with 7:27 to play.

Thoreson and Marx Noren added assists to their goals for multi-point games.

In goal, Konrad Kausch (Duluth East) made 27 saves for Minnesota.

Minnesota (19-12-4) starts a home-and-home next weekend with the Chippewa Steel on Friday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.