STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wilderness sweep series from Steel

Kevin Marx Noren's third-period goal decided it.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 11:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Isak Posch made 43 saves to backstop the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory and series sweep of the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Despite facing double-digit shots in all three periods, Posch and the Wilderness held the fort until Kevin Marx Noren scored the go-ahead goal with 7:40 to play in the third period, his second big goal of the weekend after a buzzer-beater won the first game of the weekend in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on Friday night.

Marx Noren also assisted on Beau Janzig (Hermantown)'s early goal in the first period for Minnesota (21-12-4).

The Wilderness hit the road for a two-game series at the Springfield Jr. Blues, starting on Friday night.

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYMINNESOTA WILDERNESS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Marx Noren, Wilderness beat buzzer, Steel
A replay review confirmed the puck entered the net with :00.3 seconds remaining.
January 20, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness swept in Wisconsin
Luke Levandowski's late goal decided it for the host Windigo.
January 14, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: Windigo blank Wilderness in NAHL action
Windigo gets balanced scoring while Moffat strong in net.
January 13, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness get a point without a goal in NAHL play
Isak Posch made 31 saves for Minnesota as the teams played 65 scoreless minutes.
January 07, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports