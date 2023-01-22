Wilderness sweep series from Steel

CLOQUET — Isak Posch made 43 saves to backstop the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory and series sweep of the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Despite facing double-digit shots in all three periods, Posch and the Wilderness held the fort until Kevin Marx Noren scored the go-ahead goal with 7:40 to play in the third period, his second big goal of the weekend after a buzzer-beater won the first game of the weekend in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on Friday night.

Marx Noren also assisted on Beau Janzig (Hermantown)'s early goal in the first period for Minnesota (21-12-4).

The Wilderness hit the road for a two-game series at the Springfield Jr. Blues, starting on Friday night.