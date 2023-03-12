6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Wilderness sweep Alaska trip

Sawyer Scholl scored twice in both games of the weekend series in Anchorage.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
March 12, 2023 11:55 AM

The Minnesota Wilderness had a perfect trip to Alaska for the first time in club history, sweeping the Anchorage Wolverines 6-2 on Saturday and 4-2 on Friday in North American Hockey League play.

On Saturday, Sawyer Scholl scored a pair of power play goals in the first period to give the Wilderness a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and Kevin Marx Noren buried two insurance goals in the last five minutes of the third period to seal the game.

Isak Posch made 20 saves.

Scholl also scored the first two goals for Minnesota on Friday night. The Wilderness added to their lead on late second-period goals from Gunnar Thoreson and Marx Noren before giving up a pair in the third period.

Niklas Erickson got that start, making 23 saves.

The Wilderness (28-15-7) enter the last month of the season on a five-game winning streak and will play their next four games in Cloquet, starting with a Friday-Saturday series vs. the Chippewa Steel.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
