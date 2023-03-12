Wilderness sweep Alaska trip

The Minnesota Wilderness had a perfect trip to Alaska for the first time in club history, sweeping the Anchorage Wolverines 6-2 on Saturday and 4-2 on Friday in North American Hockey League play.

On Saturday, Sawyer Scholl scored a pair of power play goals in the first period to give the Wilderness a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and Kevin Marx Noren buried two insurance goals in the last five minutes of the third period to seal the game.

Isak Posch made 20 saves.

Scholl also scored the first two goals for Minnesota on Friday night. The Wilderness added to their lead on late second-period goals from Gunnar Thoreson and Marx Noren before giving up a pair in the third period.

Niklas Erickson got that start, making 23 saves.

The Wilderness (28-15-7) enter the last month of the season on a five-game winning streak and will play their next four games in Cloquet, starting with a Friday-Saturday series vs. the Chippewa Steel.