Wilderness surge late, beat Black Bears

SOLDOTNA, Alaska — A three-goal surge in the third period allowed the Minnesota Wilderness to top the Kenai River Brown Bears 4-1 in a North American Hockey League game on Friday night in Alaska.

The teams were tied 1-1 through both the first and second periods when Brian Lonergan broke the deadock at 8:01 of the third period. Michael Quinn added a power play goal for Minnesota 2:14 later, while Reid Daavettila scored just 30 seconds after that to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead.

Isak Posch made 32 saves for the Wilderness (25-15-7), who started a four-game, two-weekend Alaska trip. Oliver Stumpel had a pair of assists.

Minnesota and Kenai River will play again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST.