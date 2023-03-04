99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Wilderness surge late, beat Black Bears

It was the first of four straight games Minnesota is playing in Alaska.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
March 04, 2023 02:06 AM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska — A three-goal surge in the third period allowed the Minnesota Wilderness to top the Kenai River Brown Bears 4-1 in a North American Hockey League game on Friday night in Alaska.

The teams were tied 1-1 through both the first and second periods when Brian Lonergan broke the deadock at 8:01 of the third period. Michael Quinn added a power play goal for Minnesota 2:14 later, while Reid Daavettila scored just 30 seconds after that to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead.

Isak Posch made 32 saves for the Wilderness (25-15-7), who started a four-game, two-weekend Alaska trip. Oliver Stumpel had a pair of assists.

Minnesota and Kenai River will play again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST.

By Staff reports
