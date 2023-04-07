50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports

Wilderness shut out by Windigo, who clinch division

Minnesota needs only one more win to lock up second place.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:51 AM

For the third time this season, the Wisconsin Windigo kept the Minnesota Wilderness off the scoreboard, and this time they clinched the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division to boot.

Wisconsin's 1-0 victory on Thursday, April 6 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet gave them a six-point lead with three games remaining and a lock on the division.

Victor Widlund scored the game's only goal at 3:52 of the second period, finishing a pass from Will Schumacher.

Max Beckford made 20 saves for the shutout for Wisconsin, while Minnesota goaltender Isak Posch made 25 saves.

Minnesota can clinch second place in the division and with it home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a win in any of its last three regular-season games starting with Friday's rematch between these teams in Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
