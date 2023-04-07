Wilderness shut out by Windigo, who clinch division

For the third time this season, the Wisconsin Windigo kept the Minnesota Wilderness off the scoreboard, and this time they clinched the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division to boot.

Wisconsin's 1-0 victory on Thursday, April 6 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet gave them a six-point lead with three games remaining and a lock on the division.

Victor Widlund scored the game's only goal at 3:52 of the second period, finishing a pass from Will Schumacher.

Max Beckford made 20 saves for the shutout for Wisconsin, while Minnesota goaltender Isak Posch made 25 saves.

Minnesota can clinch second place in the division and with it home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a win in any of its last three regular-season games starting with Friday's rematch between these teams in Cloquet.