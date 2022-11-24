SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Wilderness return home to win in shootout

It was Minnesota's first game in Cloquet since Oct. 28.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
November 23, 2022 10:16 PM
CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness overcame giving up a late equalizer to beat the Chippewa Steel in a shootout, 2-1, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Hunter Bulger's power play goal at 10:24 of the third period broke a scoreless deadlock in the Wilderness' first home game since Oct. 28, but the lead only lasted until the 16:34 mark, as Sam Rice scored for the steal with 3:26 to play.

The teams remained scoreless through overtime and Minnesota went to its second shootout of the season, in which Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) was the only scorer, in round three.

Isak Posch made three saves in three attempts in the shootout and stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime for the win. Carter Wishart made 41 saves for Chippewa.

Minnesota (12-7-2) remains home for a weekend series vs. Janesville starting on Friday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
