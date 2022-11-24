Wilderness return home to win in shootout

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness overcame giving up a late equalizer to beat the Chippewa Steel in a shootout, 2-1, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Hunter Bulger's power play goal at 10:24 of the third period broke a scoreless deadlock in the Wilderness' first home game since Oct. 28, but the lead only lasted until the 16:34 mark, as Sam Rice scored for the steal with 3:26 to play.

The teams remained scoreless through overtime and Minnesota went to its second shootout of the season, in which Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) was the only scorer, in round three.

Isak Posch made three saves in three attempts in the shootout and stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime for the win. Carter Wishart made 41 saves for Chippewa.

Minnesota (12-7-2) remains home for a weekend series vs. Janesville starting on Friday.