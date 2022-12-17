SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Wilderness put away Jr. Blues with power play goals

Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 10:52 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Minnesota Wilderness used a pair of power play goals to gain the upper hand on Friday night, topping the Springfield Jr. Blues 3-1 to begin their last North American Hockey League weekend of the 2022 calendar year.

A goal in the first minute of the second period allowed Springfield to even the game at 1, but after the Wilderness drew a boarding minor, Michael Quinn bagged his sixth goal of the season late in the power play to give Minnesota a lead it would not relinquish.

Another power play in the third led to an insurance goal for Minnesota's Donovan O'Neil, his first of the season.

Isak Posch made 26 saves for Minnesota, which will go into the league's holiday break with at least a share of the NAHL Midwest Division lead. The Wilderness and Jr. Blues have one more game Saturday night to round out the 2022 portion of their schedule.

