Wilderness make it back-to-back 4-1 wins

Bo Cosman scored twice for Minnesota.

By Staff reports
March 05, 2023 02:14 PM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska — The Minnesota Wilderness made it two 4-1 wins in as many nights to sweep the Kenai River Black Bears in a North American Hockey League series late Saturday night, March 4.

Bo Cosman scored Minnesota's opener, and though Kenai River tied the game up late in the first period, Minnesota took the lead for good with six minutes left in the second period on a rebound goal from Sawyer Scholl.

Cosman scored a second goal on a redirect of a Gustavs Ozolins pass in the third period and Kevin Marx Noren scored a late empty-netter for his third point of the night.

Isak Posch made 31 saves for Minnesota, which has won three in a row (all 4-1) and regained second place in the NAHL Midwest Division. The Wilderness (26-15-7) continue their Alaska trip with a weekend series in Anchorage starting on Friday.

