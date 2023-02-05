99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Wilderness lose to Windigo in a shootout

The Wilderness still haven't solved Wisconsin in four attempts

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 10:49 PM
CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness still can't get a handle on the North American Hockey League's newest club, as a 4-3 shootout loss at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 gave the Wisconsin Windigo their fourth victory over Minnesota in four tries.

Minnesota seemed to have it figured out after power play goals from Joe Cesario and Charlie Erickson gave the Wilderness a 3-0 lead near the halfway point of the game. However, Axel Begley got Wisconsin going 1:41 after the third Wilderness goal, then tied the game with his second of the night with 8:51 to play.

The teams played a scoreless overtime period, where Luke Levandowski of Wisconsin was the only scorer for either team in the three-round shootout.

Kevin Marx Noren had a goal and two assists for Minnesota. Isak Posch made 23 saves for the Wilderness (23-13-6), who still have the lead in the NAHL's Midwest Division.

Minnesota has the next weekend off before meeting the Windigo again, this time in Eagle River, Wisconsin on Feb. 17-18.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
