Wilderness knock off Jets, 3-1

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness grabbed a seventh win in their last eight games on Friday, March 24, defeating the Janesville Jets 3-1 in North American Hockey League play at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Isak Posch made 28 saves for his 22nd win of the season, putting him two short of the club's single-season record.

Bo Cosman redirected a Beau Janzig one-timer for the first goal of the game near the midway point of the first period.

Brian Lonergan popped the Janesville goalie's water bottle for the eventual game-winner in the last minute of the second period and just 1:37 after Janesville had tied it up.

Sawyer Scholl added a late empty-netter for his 11th goal in 15 games for the Wilderness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janzig and Reid Daavettila had two assists apiece for Minnesota (30-16-7).

The teams meet again on Saturday in Cloquet.