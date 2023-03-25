99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wilderness knock off Jets, 3-1

Minnesota has won seven of its last eight games.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 1:25 AM

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness grabbed a seventh win in their last eight games on Friday, March 24, defeating the Janesville Jets 3-1 in North American Hockey League play at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Isak Posch made 28 saves for his 22nd win of the season, putting him two short of the club's single-season record.

Bo Cosman redirected a Beau Janzig one-timer for the first goal of the game near the midway point of the first period.

Brian Lonergan popped the Janesville goalie's water bottle for the eventual game-winner in the last minute of the second period and just 1:37 after Janesville had tied it up.

Sawyer Scholl added a late empty-netter for his 11th goal in 15 games for the Wilderness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janzig and Reid Daavettila had two assists apiece for Minnesota (30-16-7).

The teams meet again on Saturday in Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Runners at start of Grandma's Marathon 2022
Sports
Grandma's Marathon sold out for 2023
March 23, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Image.jpeg
Sports
Duluth takes women's all-star bowling match
March 21, 2023 12:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4083722+damiano0617.jpg
Local
Duluth looks to offer homeless people safe place for possessions
March 24, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man to face trial in Iron Range slaying
March 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Woman burns a tree onto a cribbage board.
Business
Duluth maker's wood-burning business is fire
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine