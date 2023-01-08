Wilderness get a point without a goal in NAHL play

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness got shut out on Saturday (Dec. 7) but still got something for their trouble from North American Hockey League play at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Kenai River claimed the extra point by winning 2-1 in a shootout after the teams drew 0-0 after 60 minutes and overtime.

Isak Posch made 31 saves for Minnesota and Nils Wallstrom 25 for Kenai River as they kept the goal light off despite seven power play opportunities between the two teams.

In the second shootout between the teams in as many nights, both Ryan Finch (Kenai River) and Kevin Marx Noren (Minnesota) scored in round two, but Hunter Newhouse's goal in round three for Kenai River went without reply from Minnesota.

Minnesota (19-10-4) begins a stretch of five of its next six games on the road with a trip to see the league's newest franchise, the Wisconsin Windigo, on Friday in Eagle River, Wis.