Wilderness finish off Windigo, headed to Robertson Cup national championship

Minnesota will start a series in the league's final four starting on Friday in Blaine, Minnesota.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:54 PM

The Minnesota Wilderness are headed to the Robertson Cup championship finals after finishing off the Wisconsin Windigo 5-3 on Saturday, May 13 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet and winning the best-of-five series 3-1.

Minnesota scored two power-play goals in the first period to get to the intermission tied 2-2, but pulled ahead for good when Oliver Stumpel scored three minutes into the second period, and Adam Johnson followed it up with an Adam Johnson shorthanded tally at 9:29.

Wisconsin scored to get within one midway through the third period, but Beau Janzig (Hermantown) finished off the series with an empty-netter.

Stumpel and Marx Noren both finished with a goal and two assists.

Isak Posch made 33 saves as the Wilderness overcame being outshot 36-19.

This is Minnesota's first division playoff championship since winning the Robertson Cup in 2015. The four division winners will be re-seeded for best-of-three series in Blaine starting on Friday, May 19.

