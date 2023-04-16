Wilderness finish off regular season with win

A pair of late goals from Kevin Marx Noren put a bow on a 6-3 North American Hockey League victory for the Minnesota Wilderness over the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, April 15 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Minnesota got goals from Ashton Dahms and Gunnar Thoreson in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, but Chippewa evened it up by the first intermission.

In the second, Brian Lonergan and Max Wattvil made it 4-2 Minnesota inside the first four minutes of the second period, but this time Chippewa replied with only one goal, and Marx Noren scored twice in the last 5:48 to make sure it held up.

Sawyer Scholl and Beau Janzig (Hermantown) had two assists apiece, while Niklas Erickson made 29 saves in goal for Minnesota.

The Wilderness complete the 60-game NAHL regular season in second place in the Midwest Division with a 35-18-7 record. They'll meet third-place Kenai River in a best-of-five first-round playoff series. A complete schedule is to be determined.