Wilderness finish off first-round playoff sweep

SOLDOTNA, Alaska — A goal from defenseman Michael Quinn sent the Minnesota Wilderness into the second round of the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs on Friday night.

Quinn scored over the Kenai River goaltender's glove 51 seconds into overtime as the Wilderness defeated the Brown Bears 2-1 and earned a 3-0 series sweep.

Minnesota took advantage of a minor penalty that carried over from the end of regulation to score the game-winner.

Nick Stevens of Kenai River and Kevin Marx Noren of the Wilderness exchanged goals in the second period, but the game remained deadlocked through the end of regulation.

Isak Posch made 35 saves for Minnesota in the win. The Wilderness will meet the Wisconsin Windigo in a second-round series that will begin next weekend in Eagle River, Wisconsin.