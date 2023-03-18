6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Wilderness edged by Steel

The visitors scored a pair of goals in the third period to take the win

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 12:01 PM

CLOQUET — After a successful road trip to Alaska, the Minnesota Wilderness found the going tougher at home on Friday night, March 17, losing 2-1 to the Chippewa Steel in North American Hockey League play at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Bo Cosman's first-period goal for Minnesota held up into the third period despite Chippewa holding a 28-15 shot advantage through 40 minutes. Noah Gronlic tied it for Chippewa at 4:37 of the third period and Tomas Trunda scored the game-winner from his own rebound with 4:47 to play.

With a last-minute power play and the goaltender pulled, Minnesota peppered Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan (a Minnesota Duluth commit) but Gajan made multiple game-saving saves, including a stop while laying on his belly. Gajan finished with 21 saves.

Isak Posch stopped 36 shots for the Wilderness (28-16-7). The teams play again Saturday night in Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
