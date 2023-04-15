Wilderness edge Steel

Kevin Marx Noren's 32nd goal of the season proved to be the difference as the Minnesota Wilderness opened their last series of the regular season with a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Steel on Friday, April 14 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Reid Daavettila put Minnesota ahead at the 8:53 mark of the second period with a power play goal, but J.J. Grainda evened it up for Chippewa less than four minutes later.

Isak Posch made 25 saves to earn the win for Minnesota (34-18-7).

The Wilderness and Steel will play both teams' regular season finales on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.