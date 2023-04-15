Wilderness edge Steel
Kevin Marx Noren's 32nd goal of the season was the difference.
Kevin Marx Noren's 32nd goal of the season proved to be the difference as the Minnesota Wilderness opened their last series of the regular season with a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Steel on Friday, April 14 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Reid Daavettila put Minnesota ahead at the 8:53 mark of the second period with a power play goal, but J.J. Grainda evened it up for Chippewa less than four minutes later.
Isak Posch made 25 saves to earn the win for Minnesota (34-18-7).
The Wilderness and Steel will play both teams' regular season finales on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
