Wilderness dumped to end three-game weekend

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Jets repelled a late Minnesota Wilderness attempt to erase a three-goal deficit, earning a 7-3 North American Hockey League victory on Sunday, Dec. 11.

After an exchange of goals in the first period, Janesville took control with three straight goals in the second including the first two legs of Joseph Kramer's hat trick, to make it 4-1 with five minutes left in the frame. Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) salvaged something from the period by scoring on the power play with 25 seconds left.

Minnesota found a glimmer of hope when Joe Cesario pulled the visitors within one with 7:52 to play, but Janesville finished it off with three in the last 3:13, two of them into an empty net.

Isak Posch made 26 saves for Minnesota (17-9-3), which still leads the NAHL Midwest Division.

The Wilderness will wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule with a pair of games at Springfield on Friday and Saturday.