Sports

Wilderness blanked in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has won the teams' last six meetings.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 11:52 PM

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Minnesota Wilderness couldn't get any of the 20 shots on goal in during a 3-0 North American Hockey League loss to the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday night, Feb. 17.

Wisconsin took the lead at 7:23 of the second period on a goal by Zachary Burfoot and got goals from Everett Pietila and Will Schumacher late in the third period to finish it off.

Wisconsin goalie Maxwell Beckford got the shutout, while Isak Posch made 18 saves for Minnesota (23-14-2).

Wisconsin, which has won the teams' last six meetings and passed the Wilderness for the NAHL Midwest Division lead with the win, hosts the teams again on Saturday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
