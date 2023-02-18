Wilderness blanked in Wisconsin

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Minnesota Wilderness couldn't get any of the 20 shots on goal in during a 3-0 North American Hockey League loss to the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday night, Feb. 17.

Wisconsin took the lead at 7:23 of the second period on a goal by Zachary Burfoot and got goals from Everett Pietila and Will Schumacher late in the third period to finish it off.

Wisconsin goalie Maxwell Beckford got the shutout, while Isak Posch made 18 saves for Minnesota (23-14-2).

Wisconsin, which has won the teams' last six meetings and passed the Wilderness for the NAHL Midwest Division lead with the win, hosts the teams again on Saturday.