Wild ride ends with Huskies' fourth-straight victory

LA CROSSE — The Duluth Huskies finished their road trip with a fourth-straight win but it didn't end as easily as it started.

Duluth led 9-1 at the game's halfway point but had to hold on for dear life, defeating the La Crosse Loggers 13-11 in Northwoods League play on Tuesday night.

The Huskies were already up 2-1 when they scored four times in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, including a three-run homer from Brandon Compton.

The Loggers scored in each of the next three innings to draw within 9-7, but Duluth may have thought it had enough cushion when it went to the bottom of the ninth up 13-7. La Crosse responded with a two-run homer, a run-scoring wild pitch and an RBI single to close within two runs, and had runners on the corners when Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) escaped the jam and the game with a strikeout. The save was his sixth of the season.

Brylan West had a huge offensive day, going 5-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, while Joshua Duarte went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. Tyler Leroy added a pair of hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth used six pitchers, with starter Evan Borst being assigned the win after allowing one run on one hit in three innings despite five walks.

The Huskies (12-8) took over the lead on percentage points in the Great Plains East Division. They'll face the team they passed, Rochester (13-9), in a day/night doubleheader at Wade Stadium at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.