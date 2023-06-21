Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wild ride ends with Huskies' fourth-straight victory

The Huskies led 9-1 but stranded the tying run on the bases in the ninth inning.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
By Staff reports
June 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM

LA CROSSE — The Duluth Huskies finished their road trip with a fourth-straight win but it didn't end as easily as it started.

Duluth led 9-1 at the game's halfway point but had to hold on for dear life, defeating the La Crosse Loggers 13-11 in Northwoods League play on Tuesday night.

The Huskies were already up 2-1 when they scored four times in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, including a three-run homer from Brandon Compton.

The Loggers scored in each of the next three innings to draw within 9-7, but Duluth may have thought it had enough cushion when it went to the bottom of the ninth up 13-7. La Crosse responded with a two-run homer, a run-scoring wild pitch and an RBI single to close within two runs, and had runners on the corners when Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) escaped the jam and the game with a strikeout. The save was his sixth of the season.

Brylan West had a huge offensive day, going 5-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, while Joshua Duarte went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. Tyler Leroy added a pair of hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth used six pitchers, with starter Evan Borst being assigned the win after allowing one run on one hit in three innings despite five walks.

The Huskies (12-8) took over the lead on percentage points in the Great Plains East Division. They'll face the team they passed, Rochester (13-9), in a day/night doubleheader at Wade Stadium at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

MORE HUSKIES:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Sabraski dominates Super Stock feature at Gondik Law Speedway
June 20, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Sports
Heritage Summer Hockey Classic returns June 26 featuring free youth camp and local NHL players
June 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Old baseball bat and mitt low angle on grass field and dark back
Sports
Lake Superior Sea Dogs trigger run rule in Ashland
June 18, 2023 11:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after two coaching greats
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Bus crash.jpg
Local
Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash
June 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen