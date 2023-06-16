Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Whipper Snapper races fill Bayfront Festival Park to kick-start Grandma’s Marathon weekend

Near-record crowds pack Bayfront Festival Park during Festival for Kids

kids running in youth races
5 and 6-year-old girls run during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Dan Williamson and Clint Austin
Today at 5:10 PM
kids running in youth races
Olivia Beckman, 3, of Ironwood, Michigan, receives a medal after running in the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
Minnesota Vikings cheerleader Karlyn Nessa of Hermantown encourages young runners during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
A participant in the 5 and 6-year-old girls race briefly floats over the race course during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
Viktor the Viking relaxes after running in the mascot race during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
5 and 6-year-old boys fill the race course during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
Champ the Bulldog and Viktor the Viking take an early lead in the mascot races during the Whipper Snapper Races at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
kids running in youth races
Tyler Dorn, left, 5, and Addy Gulden, 6, both of Hermantown, near the top of a rock climbing tower hosted by Positive Energy Outdoors during the Festival for Kids at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
