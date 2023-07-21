6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Sports

West the best for Huskies in big win

The first baseman drove in four runs and scored twice in a 3-for-4 day.

college men playing baseball
Brylan West (35) of the Duluth Huskies hits the ball against the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday, June 21 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
July 20, 2023 at 10:31 PM

DULUTH — First baseman Brylan West led a strong performance for the Duluth Huskies offense on Thursday night, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs as the Huskies thumped the Minnesota Mud Puppies 12-4 at Wade Stadium.

Duluth's 10-hit effort helped starting pitcher Austin Humphres earn his fifth win of the season against zero defeats. Humphres allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings, walking five and striking out two.

A three-run first inning helped the Huskies get off on a good foot, with West singling in a run and later scoring on an error. The Mud Puppies tied it up with three in the top of the fourth, but Duluth jumped back ahead immediately as West drove in two with his one-out two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth. The Huskies tacked on a single run in the seventh inning and five in the eighth to pull away.

In addition to West, Adrian Davis and Calyn Halvorson finished with two hits apiece, with Halvorson recording a three-run homer in the big eighth inning.

Duluth (10-7) will host the Mud Puppies again on Friday night.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
