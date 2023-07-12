Warren representing Duluth skating club at national festival

DULUTH — Natalie Warren of Superior has qualified to represent the Duluth Figure Skating Club at U.S. Figure Skating's Excel National Festival, which runs from July 13-16 in Austin Texas.

The top 20 competitors from each level across the country have been invited to the event. Warren's top-six finish in the region allowed her to qualify for the Novice Women Freekate event.

The Excel Series is an opportunity for skaters to showcase their strengths and continue to develop technical skills.