Warren representing Duluth skating club at national festival

The Excel Series in an opportunity for figure skaters to both showcase strengths and continue to develop technical skills.

Natalie Warren of Superior has qualified for the 2023 Excel National Festival running July 13-16 in Austin, Texas.
DULUTH — Natalie Warren of Superior has qualified to represent the Duluth Figure Skating Club at U.S. Figure Skating's Excel National Festival, which runs from July 13-16 in Austin Texas.

The top 20 competitors from each level across the country have been invited to the event. Warren's top-six finish in the region allowed her to qualify for the Novice Women Freekate event.

The Excel Series is an opportunity for skaters to showcase their strengths and continue to develop technical skills.

Natalie Warren of Superior has qualified to compete at the 2023 Excel National Festival from July 13-16 in Austin, Texas.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
