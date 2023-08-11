Walljasper takes reins as clear starter at UMD football fall camp

DULUTH — As a redshirt freshman last season, Minnesota Duluth quarterback Kyle Walljasper received a trial by fire of sorts when he took the field for the first time against rival Minnesota State Mankato before a crowd of nearly 6,000 at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Fond du Lac, Wisconsin native attempted just one pass in his debut, but left a lasting impression in the running game, as he scooted his way to 87 yards rushing and a touchdown out of the Wildcat formation.

Fast forward nearly a year since the Week 2 matchup and Walljasper enters the Bulldogs’ 2023 preseason camp as the undisputed starter with a command of the offense that far exceeds that of last season, and a desire to expand his impact as a signal caller with a greater emphasis on the passing game.

“There’s a huge difference (compared to) now. I was pretty much just playing (as a) glorified running back,” said Walljasper, hearkening back to his first on-field experience. “Now I think I have to have a bigger role throwing the ball and protecting myself a little bit so we can have a nice healthy season this year.”

Minnesota Duluth quarterback Kyle Walljasper heaves a pass off his back foot during fall training camp practice on Thursday at Malosky Stadium. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

UMD fall camp officially opened Monday, allowing head coach Curt Wiese to spend an extended amount of time with the quarterback room, of which Walljasper is now the eldest member with sophomore Jacob Eggert serving as his backup.

So far, Wiese, entering his 11th season with the program, has been impressed with the young quarterback’s progress.

“He’s continuing to develop as a passer. I think his biggest progression from last year to this fall camp noticeably is just his leadership,” Wiese said after practice on Tuesday. “He’s got a really good command of the huddle, really good command of the offense.”

Minnesota Duluth sophomore quarterback Jacob Eggert prepares to throw during fall training camp on Thursday at Malosky Stadium. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

Among the biggest points of emphasis for Walljasper and the offense thus far has been the search for a new go-to receiver with the loss of Armani Carmickle, who accounted for over 2,000 yards over the course of his collegiate career.

One name that Wiese mentioned as one to watch out for is redshirt sophomore DaShaun Ames of Cumberland, Wisconsin. In 10 games last season, Ames showed flashes of being a vertical threat for the Bulldogs, catching 12 passes for 213 yards for an average of over 17 yards per reception.

The position group also returns graduate student Cooper Yeary, and will benefit from the addition of junior transfer Cooper Ewald, who tied for the Upper Iowa Peacocks’ team lead in receptions with 29, to go along with 392 yards.

Wide receiver Brody Clark reaches for a first down during Minnesota Duluth training camp practice on Thursday at Malosky Stadium. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team honoree Sam Pitz also returns this season after catching six passes for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the offensive line paving the way for Walljasper and company, the Bulldogs return veterans Justin Hull, Aiden Williams, Joey Grillo, Arik Johnson and preseason NSIC Player to Watch Treyvon Cahalan.

The unit has continued to gel in preseason camp with a strong bond fostered off the field that has translated to plenty of on-field success in return.

“You gotta trust the guy next to you that he’s going to do his job, and that you’re going to do your job,” Cahalan said when asked about building cohesiveness. “Just hanging out outside of football, getting extra work in together. Just being a group of brothers, so that you know you can trust that guy next to you and work as a nickel, not a penny.”

Offensive lineman Peter Grefe prepares to block during a drill at fall training camp on Thursday at Malosky Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

Bulldogs return key contributors from injury

As fall camp rolls along, one objective has emerged as the most crucial for the Bulldogs heading into their Thursday, Aug. 31 meeting with Northern Michigan: staying healthy.

“I think last year we had an extremely talented team, we had very good leadership, and had we not had the leadership that we did, we wouldn’t have ended up at 8-3,” Wiese said. “We were banged up by the end of fall, so staying healthy is going to be super important.”

Among the players to miss extended time last season on the defensive side of the ball were All-NSIC First Team selections Brad Dati and Drew Hennessey, who will each make their return to a deep linebacker group.

The defensive unit as a whole, highlighted by depth up front with All-NSIC selections Nathan Bursch and Landon Carter, along with a secondary led by preseason NSIC Player to Watch Marcus Glodowski, is looking to match its impressive 2022 campaign in which it finished first in the conference in run defense (71.5 yards per game) and second in pass defense (176.7 yards).

Open competition for lead running back

A total of four running backs are in the mix to succeed do-it-all weapon Wade Sullivan, who earned All-NSIC First Team honors in his final season as the Bulldogs' lead ballcarrier, with nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage and five combined touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finished second in the NSIC in team rushing yards last season with 2,422, trailing only the University of Sioux Falls. Sullivan and Walljasper combined for 1,655 of those yards.

Among the candidates to step into the feature back role is senior Levon Bellemy, who boasts the most experience of the group after taking the field in nine games last season and compiling 210 yards on 42 carries and one touchdown.

Redshirt senior Chamere Thomas (29 carries; 135 yards) and junior Daniel Mitchell (27 carries; 162 yards; two TDs) were not far behind with success in limited action in 2022, while 5-foot-10, 179-pound sophomore Jaylen McKnight, a Henderson, Nevada native, was redshirted last season, but will also be vying for playing time as well.

Wiese expressed optimism about the potential of the group, though he admits that the true No. 1 may not be fully revealed until later in the season.

“It’s an interesting room. I think for the first time we truly have four guys that I think can carry the football for us, but finding the guy, the starter and the primary ball carrier is going to be tough this fall camp,” he said.