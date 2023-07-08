Vikings' C.J. Ham happy to present first scholarship

DULUTH — Between sessions of C.J. Ham’s annual football skills camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field, a line of kids and families seeking pictures and autographs extended for more than 50 yards.

Ham, a Denfeld High School alum and veteran Minnesota Vikings fullback by way of Augustana University in South Dakota, has built a reputation of being generous with his time and knowledge, and Saturday was no exception, as he met each person before running out to work with the older cohort of players.

Former Denfeld football standout and current Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham poses for a photo with Michael Giddings, 7, left, and his sister Mila Giddings, 4, both of Hermantown, during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It means the world to me. I say it every year, but to be able to bring it back to the community that really helped mold me into who I am. … Every single year the community has backed it, wanted to be a part of it, it just means the absolute world to me,” Ham said.

But the ability to take football fame and use it to benefit communities outside the lines is another gift entirely, and Ham had a chance to take it to another level this year.

Ham and his wife Stephanie, with the help of Essentia Health, the NFL Foundation and the Duluth Superior Area Foundation, awarded the first Ham Family Scholarship earlier this year to Duluth East graduate Rachel Hagen. Hagen, who was a Duluth News Tribune All-Area Team girls basketball player for the cross-town Greyhounds, will be enrolling at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the fall. She is the daughter of LeVearne and Jay Hagen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Hagen, left, and her mother LeVearne Hagen, both of Duluth, laugh together while talking with Karen Sunderman with the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Rachel is a recipient of a scholarship from the Ham Family Scholarship Fund presented by Essentia Health. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Even though he’s a Denfeld grad, even though I’m from East, it’s really cool. He’s such a big inspiration for everyone here. Just to have someone give so much back to this community, it’s really cool. It’s really cool to be associated with that,” Hagen said.

Proceeds from the annual football camp, the fourth edition of which took place on Saturday at Ham’s alma mater, support the scholarship fund. The scholarship is meant to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) students at nine schools in the Duluth/Superior area.

“The scholarship in and of itself is an amazing idea. My wife and I have always had giving hearts and liked to give in any way we can,” Ham said.“After the passing of George Floyd and everything that happened, we put our heads together and said, how can we do something just to help impact the community that I’m from but also the community of people who look like me. It was just something we came up with and we were really fortunate to be able to get that done.”

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham gives directions while setting up a drill during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Augustana, like the University of Minnesota Duluth, is a Division II football program, which means that some scholarship money is available to some players, but often covers just a portion of a student’s expenses. Ham recounted the scholarship support he received as a young student from sources such as the Boys and Girls Club. “At the end of the day, anything helps when it comes to college. College is expensive no matter where you go, so no matter what the dollar amount is, anything helps,” he said.

UWSP is in Division III, which does not offer athletic scholarships.

For Hagen to reach collegiate basketball, the chief obstacles have not been financial but physical. The 5-foot-10 forward tore anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees over the course of her time at East, a hardship that informed her choice to pursue pre-physical therapy as a course of study.

Duluth East’s Rachel Hagen (20) slips between Superior’s Lauren Gunderson (42) and Savannah Leopold (20) for a bucket in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“After the first ACL, and then the second one, we didn’t really know if she was going to come back after the second one, and then she decided and the PTs who really worked with her for four years pretty much put her back together. She saw what it did for her and she wants to do the same for others,” said LeVearne Hagen.

As they looked at the other kids in the autograph line, many of them young students of color, the Hagens wondered if a future Ham Family Scholarship recipient was nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be a game-changer for many students of color here,” LeVearne Hagen said.