Sports

VanArragon completes rout in Minnesota Amateur

He became the fourth player in state history to win the open and amateur golf tournaments in the same season.

golf-32916851280.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Staff reports
Today at 8:46 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb VanArragon completed a dominant turn of Minnesota Golf Association events this month, finishing off a record-breaking 12-shot victory in the MGA Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Minneapolis Golf Club.

VanArragon, who won the Minnesota State Open by nine strokes last week, followed up his course- and tournament-record 62 in Tuesday's second round with a 7-under 65 for a tournament record of 23-under, a record both for 54-hole aggregate score (193) and score in relation to par.

VanArragon, a fifth-year senior on the golf team at Valparaiso University, is the fourth player in state history to win the state open and amateur in the same year, and first since 1998.

Alex Kolquist of Hermantown, representing Ridgeview Country Club, finished the 54-hole tournament with a final-round 78. His three-day total of 6-over 222 earned him a tie for 41st.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
