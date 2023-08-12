Underdogs flourish in Northland Invitational match play opener

DULUTH — Friday was a bad day to be a top-ranked player in the opening two rounds of match play at the 98th annual Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club.

The 32-man match play championship, which began with 96 golfers competing in an 18-hole stroke play qualifier on Thursday to determine the field and seeding, saw carnage among top-ranked players in the first two rounds of action Friday morning and afternoon.

Of players who began the tournament ranked in the top 10, only No. 2-seeded Jesse Bull and No. 5-ranked Jacob Hall advanced through the first two rounds of match play.

Bull defeated Jack Wellen 1-up in the opening round Friday morning by pouring in a birdie putt on No. 18. Later that afternoon, Bull took care of business 3-and-2 against Mark Anderson, which punched his ticket to the quarterfinals slated for Saturday.

Bull’s lone remaining top-10 counterpart, No. 5-ranked Hall, tallied a 2-and-1 victory in the opening round against Ian Stelter Friday morning. In the evening round, Hall edged out No. 21-seeded Rich Mertz in a 19-hole grudge match.

Outside of Hall and Bull’s success in the opening two rounds, no other top-ranked player had a fruitful Friday afternoon. Jason Pendleton, the No. 1-seeded player entering match play, stumbled in his second round contest.

After securing a 2-and-1 victory against Gregg McCall in the opening match, Pendleton was defeated 4-and-3 by No. 17-seeded Brian Moores. Other notable defeats include Alex Williamson, the 2019 Northland Invitational champion, who lost 2-and-1 in the second round.

All four of the previous champions in the field have been eliminated. Matt Melin, who claimed the 2016 and 2018 titles, was knocked out 2-and-1 by Joel Johnson in the second round. The 2017 champion, Tyler Hill, lost in the first round. Jordan Hawkinson, who won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, also lost his opening match.

Eight players remain, including Moores, Hall, Bull, Johnson, Ken Anderson, Tony Marchio, Kyle Hardwick and Alex Kolquist. The quarterfinals of the 98th annual Northland Invitational are slated for Saturday, with semifinals and the championship match happening Sunday.