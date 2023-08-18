UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back

DULUTH — The 2022 volleyball season marked a return to the highly competitive norm for perennial Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference powerhouse Minnesota Duluth.

After failing to reach the 20-win plateau for the first time in Jim Boos’ 21-year tenure as head coach during the 2021 season, the Bulldogs came back with a vengeance last fall, compiling a 27-5 record with an impressive 17-3 showing in NSIC play.

The run was ultimately capped off with the program’s first appearance in the Division II NCAA Tournament since 2019.

“It was a good bounce back and recovery from what was a very challenging and difficult season for us with injuries and health,” Boos said, referencing the 2021 season. “Just the overall record that we ended up with was not to the standard that we traditionally expect of our program, so we’re excited to get back to where we were.”

Minnesota Duluth head coach Jim Boos hits a ball at his team during practice in Romano Gym on Thursday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

With the blueprint for success established, this year's veteran-laden Bulldogs team has even higher aspirations this season with all but one player set to make their return to the starting lineup.

That player will not be an easy one to replace, however.

Sydney Lanoue had spent the previous four years of her career as a defensive specialist before transitioning to outside hitter last season as a fifth-year senior. The learning curve proved to be short, as she quickly established herself as an integral part of the potent Bulldogs’ offensive attack with a team-high 369 kills on a team that finished sixth in the nation in kills per set with 14.32.

The Tracy, Minnesota native was later named to the All-NSIC second-team for a second-straight season after maintaining her impact on the defensive side with 362 digs. She exits the program ninth all-time on the UMD career record book in digs with 1,321.

Her contributions as an highly-spirited, vocal captain is a void the team will look to fill this season.

“That’s certainly the messaging that we’ve been sharing already the first four days of practice is this group has to create that chemistry and that bond, that leadership has to transition over to some new voices and we have to embrace that,” he said.

Third-year captain and NSIC preseason player to watch, setter Madison Gordon, will be among those counted on as a leader once again this season.

Minnesota Duluth setter Madison Gordon passes a ball during practice in Romano Gym on Thursday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The New Berlin, Wisconsin native is coming off of a stellar senior campaign in which she tied for seventh in the nation in assists per set with 11.18. The Bulldogs as a team finished fourth in the nation in the same statistical category with 13.42.

Gordon headlines an upperclassmen group consisting of fifth-year senior Hope Schjenken (MB); seniors Kaylyn Madison (DS), Maddi Kealy (S), Cianna Selbitschka (OH), Grace Daak (MB); and juniors Emma Kujawa (DS), Samantha Paulsen (RS/MB) and Payton Addink (OH).

Selbitschka and Paulsen were both named First-Team All-NSIC, while Gordon, Daak and Schjenken were second-teamers.

Minnesota Duluth middle blocker Grace Daak drops mini-volleyballs during a drill at Bulldog practice in Romano Gym on Thursday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

So far in practices, Gordon has been impressed with the progress made by the entire team, including its four new members: freshmen Madeline Guetzkow (MH), Madison Reed (DS), Paige Decker and junior transfer Kiley Nihart (DS) from Rochester Community and Technical College.

“We came out guns blazing this preseason," Gordon said. “I think everyone’s just ready to get back into the gym. We’re super excited for another successful season.”

Minnesota Duluth outside hitter Cianna Selbitschka, right, hits past a shovel held by head coach Jim Boos during practice in Romano Gym on Thursday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Our four incoming (players) have been really good in the gym and have been able to keep up with us as upperclassmen,” she added.

Gordon is the only player left from the 2018 team, which is the last UMD team to host (and win) the NSIC Tournament.

“I think just having that little bit of extra knowledge, I’m able to share it with the rest of them so we can go get one more before I leave,” she said.

The Bulldogs will be tested right out of the gate with a trip to Big Rapids, Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1 for the Ferris State Invitational. UMD opens the tournament with a match against Adelphi University, a program that reached the NCAA East Regional Final a season ago.

While chemistry-building and competitive spirit were at the top of the list of things Boos hopes to see from his team in the early goings of the season, he also expects the team to show some polish given the continuity from last season.

“A lot of times early in the year the edges are pretty rough, and you don’t really know what you’re going to get,” he said. “Well, the majority of this group is back, and so there should be an expectation that a lot of the things that we’ve been working on since early last fall should have steadily gotten better and then should be in a fairly decent place here three weeks in.”

If the team is to reach its lofty goals this season, Boos identified improvement on defense as the most crucial.

“This year there’s a couple areas where we want to see ourselves improve and certainly the way we defend is one of them,” Boos shared. “I feel like we were a good defensive team last year. If we can become a better, great defensive team this year, that can help us take the next step, and so certainly that’s going to be one of our major goals for sure.”