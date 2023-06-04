UMD player, East alum Cole helps Huskies walk off Hot Tots

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies evened their record at 2-2 and swept a two-game weekend series from the Minot Hot Tots after a sacrifice fly off the bat of Duluth East alum and Minnesota Duluth baseball player Ethan Cole decided Saturday's game at Wade Stadium 6-5 in the Huskies' favor.

With one out in a tied game in the bottom of the 10th, Minot elected to intentionally walk two runners to load the bases and establish a force play, but Cole lofted the ball into the outfield, leading to the winning run.

Duluth led 2-0 early but had to fight back from behind. Carson Applegate appeared to have a bases-clearing triple that would have given Duluth a 7-4 lead, but Caleb Corbin was ruled to have missed a base while running, leading to just one run instead of three, and allowing Minot to tie the game up on a Nic Pepe RBI single in the eighth inning.

Duluth starter Preston Tenney allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Duluth will face Bismarck on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in the first of a two-game series.