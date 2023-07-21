Two Harbors drag racer looks back on first national win

TWO HARBORS — When Two Harbors resident Tom Carlson traveled to Las Vegas in April for the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Four-Wide Nationals, he had no idea he’d be heading back to Minnesota with a championship in hand a couple of days later.

Between Friday, April 14, and Sunday, April 16, Carlson won seven consecutive races in the Super Gas Division, besting 74 other competitors to claim his first championship in the more than three decades of his competitive racing career.

After Carlson emerged victorious from his championship-winning 2003 Chevrolet Corvette, event organizers hung a massive medal around his neck and handed him an even larger trophy to commemorate his title, the famous "Wally" given to all NHRA winners.

When the realization finally set in that he had just won his first national championship, which he did with a final round run in a fraction over 10 seconds, Carlson got choked up while speaking to the NHRA cameras about how much the win meant to him.

“Everybody is so good out there, you’ve got to be on your game continuously,” Carlson told the NHRA. “It means everything to me. I want to thank my family, my two sons, my wife, it’s really emotional. I can’t believe how emotional it is.”

Carlson’s road to the Super Gas championship in the Four-Wide Nationals was anything but easy. Before reaching the title round, he defeated six elite competitors including Luke Bogacki, a multi-time world champion who has banked more than $2 million in career earnings.

Knocking off one of the top racers in the world leading up to Sunday afternoon’s championship was a byproduct of everything coming together simultaneously. Carlson felt great about how he was racing and his Corvette was firing on all cylinders.

“The car was working good the whole race and I was driving pretty well,” Carlson said. “I beat one of the top guys in the world Sunday morning, so I had a bye for the next round. I won the semifinal and then raced a guy from Colorado, who I’m a good acquaintance with. It was pretty surreal.”

Tom Carlson and his wife, Sandy, celebrate with the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Super Gas championship trophy in Las Vegas on April 16, 2023. Photo courtesy of Sandy Carlson

Carlson’s victory in the ‘23 Four-Wide Nationals was a redemption opportunity that he wasn’t going to let slip away. The Las Vegas championship in April was just the second time in his 30-year career that he advanced to the final round of a title race.

His first appearance in a championship round was at the 2018 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, which was held at the Brainerd International Raceway. That year, Carlson won five consecutive head-to-head races to secure the first final round berth of his career.

However, Carlson ultimately came up short that year. In that championship round, Carlson was disqualified because he left the starting line a fraction of a second early. The mistake handed the 2018 title to Manitoba-based Jeff Crooks, which was the first championship of his career.

I couldn’t believe it was happening. What a good week we had — everything worked out so well. It takes years to do this. I was in a final in Brainerd one year and lost, but I got back in ‘23 and was able to win. It was emotional because we had a lot of people watching and my family was there. It was a great feeling. Tom Carlson

Carlson learned a lesson that day and five years later and used that experience to win his first national title. Now, three months removed from his winning performance in Las Vegas, he reflected on coming up short years ago and getting the job done in April.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Carlson said. “What a good week we had — everything worked out so well. It takes years to do this. I was in a final in Brainerd one year and lost, but I got back in ‘23 and was able to win. It was emotional because we had a lot of people watching and my family was there. It was a great feeling.”

While winning his first national championship was the climax of his racing career, Carlson openly spoke about how it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his wife, Sandy, and their two sons, Corey and Shawn.

Throughout his three decades of racing, Carlson’s adventures have given his family a coast-to-coast tour of racetracks around the country. In doing so, his son, Shawn, followed in his footsteps and now races regularly at Brainerd International Raceway.

Drag racing has become entwined with the Carlson family name, and now the next generation is starting to experiment with the sport too. Carlson’s grandchildren, just 10 years old, have their own little dragsters and want to compete in the family sport.

“My family is always there watching everything and helping out all the time,” Carlson said. “My oldest son is drag racing too and my grandkids are 10 years old, so they’re racing little dragsters. It’s one big family affair and it’s a family sport.”

Carlson, with his family by his side, expects to defend his championship next summer. Until then, he will continue competing in drag racing events throughout the Upper Midwest this summer.