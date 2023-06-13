99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Trio of past champions highlights five elite men's runners to watch in 2023 Grandma's Marathon

Dominic Ondoro, Elisha Barno and Milton Rotich are all entered for the 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday.

A marathon runner approaches finish-line tape raising his index fingers toward the sky
Event record-holder Dominic Ondoro wins Grandma's Marathon for the second time on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Three former champions are among the top contenders to claim victory in the men’s elite field of the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.

Dominic Ondoro, Elisha Barno and Milton Rotich are all entered for the 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon, which will get underway at 7:40 a.m. Saturday in Two Harbors. The winner is estimated to arrive at the finish line at Canal Park in Duluth around 9:50 a.m.

Ondoro is the defending champion and owner of the two fastest times in Grandma’s Marathon history. Barno is a four-time champion and Rotich is the 2021 winner. The three runners account for seven of Kenya’s eight straight victories in the race.

More Grandma's Marathon coverage

Here’s a look at the top male contenders in this year’s field, who are vying for the $10,000 first-place prize:

Five elite men to watch at 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

The Defending Champ

926297+austinGMA0622c67.jpg
Dominic Ondoro of Kenya celebrates with Dick Beardsley at the finish line of the 2014 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth. Ondoro broke the course record with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 6 seconds to top Beardsley’s 33-year course record of 2:09:37. Beardsley, a radio commentator for the race, watched Ondoro break his record from the pace car.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Dominic Ondoro, 35, Kenya
Personal record: 2:08:00 (2013 See Genezareth Marathon)

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending champion of Grandma’s Marathon owns the two fastest times in event history, breaking the 33-year race record of Dick Beardsley (2:09:37) in 2014 with a time of 2:09:06. Ondoro nearly broke his own record last year when he won his second Grandma’s title in 2:09:34. That’s the second-fastest time ever. Ondoro comes to Duluth off a win in the Houston Marathon back in January, posting a time of 2:10:36.

The Hall of Famer

2614833+austinGMAS0619c73.JPG
Elisha Barno celebrates at the finish line of Grandma's Marathon in Duluth after winning his second of four straight titles, in 2016.
Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

Elisha Barno, 38, Kenya
PR: 2:09:32 (2018 Houston Marathon)

From 2015 through 2018, Barno owned Grandma’s Marathon, winning it a record four straight times. His reign ended in 2019 when he finished a disappointing 99th, however, he returned in 2022 to finish fourth with a time (2:10:22) that was faster than three of his four victories in Grandma’s. Barno’s time of 2:10:06 in his 2018 win ranks fourth all-time. He will be inducted into the Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame on Friday prior to race day.

The Comeback

062021.S.DNT.GmMidPtC10.jpg
C.J. Albertson (left) and Milton Rotich run neck-and-neck at the halfway point of Grandma’s Marathon on June 19, 2021. Rotich won the race, with Albertson taking second.
Steve Kuchera / File / News Tribune

Milton Rotich, 37, Kenya
Personal record: 2:08:55 (2013 Casablanca Marathon)

The 2021 winner of Grandma’s Marathon in 2:13:04, Rotich was unable to finish last year’s race after an injury forced him to withdraw halfway through. Rotich hasn’t raced since toeing the starting line at the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon. He also did not compete in any official races in between the 2021 and 2022 Grandma’s Marathons. He’s trying to become the eighth man to win multiple Grandma’s Marathons.

The Newcomer

Thomas Kiplagat, 36, Kenya
PR: 2:06:00 (2019 Seoul Marathon)

Kiplagat brings the fastest personal record among the men’s elite runners to Grandma’s Marathon in 2023. His win in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, is among the 200 fastest marathon times ever run. In 2022, he finished second in the Gyeongju International Marathon in Seoul and is coming off a ninth-place finish in the Doha Marathon in Qatar, where he finished in 2:16:48.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Contender

Kevin Lynch, 29, United States
PR: 2:09:13 (2022 Big Bear Marathon)

The last American man to win Grandma’s Marathon was Chris Raabe in 2009 with a time of 2:15:13. Lynch, who is making his Grandma’s debut, owns the fastest personal record of the elite American men in this year’s field. His time from the mostly downhill Big Bear Marathon last year is the fourth-fastest time ever for an American man. He recently won the 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon in 2:21:42.

The latest on 2023 Grandma's Marathon

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies rally for walk-off win
June 12, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Despite 19-strikeout pitching performance, Sea Dogs lose on the road
June 11, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies complete a two-game sweep of Loggers
June 11, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Man talks near water.
Business
Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.
June 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A group of people stand outside as one man addresses the group.
Local
Area churches host weekly hikes to encourage 'sense of awe and wonder'
June 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
061323.N.DNT.ESKO-03
Local
Esko Public Schools to change team name as new state law takes effect
June 12, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen