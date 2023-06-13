Trio of past champions highlights five elite men's runners to watch in 2023 Grandma's Marathon

DULUTH — Three former champions are among the top contenders to claim victory in the men’s elite field of the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.

Dominic Ondoro, Elisha Barno and Milton Rotich are all entered for the 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon, which will get underway at 7:40 a.m. Saturday in Two Harbors. The winner is estimated to arrive at the finish line at Canal Park in Duluth around 9:50 a.m.

Ondoro is the defending champion and owner of the two fastest times in Grandma’s Marathon history. Barno is a four-time champion and Rotich is the 2021 winner. The three runners account for seven of Kenya’s eight straight victories in the race.

Here’s a look at the top male contenders in this year’s field, who are vying for the $10,000 first-place prize:

The Defending Champ

Dominic Ondoro of Kenya celebrates with Dick Beardsley at the finish line of the 2014 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth. Ondoro broke the course record with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 6 seconds to top Beardsley’s 33-year course record of 2:09:37. Beardsley, a radio commentator for the race, watched Ondoro break his record from the pace car. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Dominic Ondoro, 35, Kenya

Personal record: 2:08:00 (2013 See Genezareth Marathon)

The defending champion of Grandma’s Marathon owns the two fastest times in event history, breaking the 33-year race record of Dick Beardsley (2:09:37) in 2014 with a time of 2:09:06. Ondoro nearly broke his own record last year when he won his second Grandma’s title in 2:09:34. That’s the second-fastest time ever. Ondoro comes to Duluth off a win in the Houston Marathon back in January, posting a time of 2:10:36.

The Hall of Famer

Elisha Barno celebrates at the finish line of Grandma's Marathon in Duluth after winning his second of four straight titles, in 2016. Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

Elisha Barno, 38, Kenya

PR: 2:09:32 (2018 Houston Marathon)

From 2015 through 2018, Barno owned Grandma’s Marathon, winning it a record four straight times. His reign ended in 2019 when he finished a disappointing 99th, however, he returned in 2022 to finish fourth with a time (2:10:22) that was faster than three of his four victories in Grandma’s. Barno’s time of 2:10:06 in his 2018 win ranks fourth all-time. He will be inducted into the Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame on Friday prior to race day.

The Comeback

C.J. Albertson (left) and Milton Rotich run neck-and-neck at the halfway point of Grandma’s Marathon on June 19, 2021. Rotich won the race, with Albertson taking second. Steve Kuchera / File / News Tribune

Milton Rotich, 37, Kenya

Personal record: 2:08:55 (2013 Casablanca Marathon)

The 2021 winner of Grandma’s Marathon in 2:13:04, Rotich was unable to finish last year’s race after an injury forced him to withdraw halfway through. Rotich hasn’t raced since toeing the starting line at the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon. He also did not compete in any official races in between the 2021 and 2022 Grandma’s Marathons. He’s trying to become the eighth man to win multiple Grandma’s Marathons.

The Newcomer

Thomas Kiplagat, 36, Kenya

PR: 2:06:00 (2019 Seoul Marathon)

Kiplagat brings the fastest personal record among the men’s elite runners to Grandma’s Marathon in 2023. His win in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, is among the 200 fastest marathon times ever run. In 2022, he finished second in the Gyeongju International Marathon in Seoul and is coming off a ninth-place finish in the Doha Marathon in Qatar, where he finished in 2:16:48.

The Contender

Kevin Lynch, 29, United States

PR: 2:09:13 (2022 Big Bear Marathon)

The last American man to win Grandma’s Marathon was Chris Raabe in 2009 with a time of 2:15:13. Lynch, who is making his Grandma’s debut, owns the fastest personal record of the elite American men in this year’s field. His time from the mostly downhill Big Bear Marathon last year is the fourth-fastest time ever for an American man. He recently won the 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon in 2:21:42.