Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
Here's all you need to know about 50 golf courses in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Twin Ports courses
1. ENGER PARK
Duluth
Address: 1801 W. Skyline Blvd.; Holes: 27 (all regulation length); Par: 36 all three (Front 3,359; Middle 3,168; Back 3,214 from back tees); Fees: $24 for 9 holes, $32 for 18 holes, $28 for senior 18, $22 for senior 9; $15 for junior 18, $10 for junior 9; Cart fees: $14 per player for 9, $20 for 18; Contact info.: 218-723-3451; golfduluth.com ; Misc: Driving range; Social media: Duluth Golf on Facebook , @duluthgolfcourses on Instagram ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
2. GRANDVIEW GOLF LINKS Duluth
Address: 5665 Grandview Road, just south of Duluth off I-35 and Midway Road; Holes: 9 (2,708); Par: 35; public; Fees: $17 for 9 walking; $23 for 18 walking; $26 for 9 with cart (daily); $41 for 18 with cart (daily); seniors $15 for walking, $24 with cart; juniors $9 for walking, $18 with cart; Clubhouse Manager: Chris Klatte; Superintendent: Kevin Johnson; Misc: Clubhouse can accommodate parties up to 100; Contact info.: 218- 628-3727; grandviewgolflinks.com ; Social media: GrandView Golf Links of Duluth on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
ADVERTISEMENT
3. NEMADJI Superior
Address: 5 N. 58th St.; Holes: 36; Par: North-South par 71 (6,299 black), East-West par 72 (6,760 black); Fees: $25 for 9 walking; $32 for 18 walking; $50 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors, juniors, twilight; Pro: Tom Beaudry; Misc.: 3-hole par 3 course, well-stocked pro shop, driving range, group and private lessons, Golf Digest 4-star course; Contact info.: 715-394-0266 (pro shop); 715-394-0388 (clubhouse); 866-36HOLES; nemadjigolf.com ; Social media: Nemadji Golf Course on Facebook , @nemadjigolf on Instagram . Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
4. NORTHLAND COUNTRY CLUB Duluth
Address: 3901 E. Superior St.; Holes: 18 (blue 6,825; white 6,451; gold 5,946; red 5,327); Par: 71; Fees: Private; for guest play rates, contact club. Pro: Connor Bergman; General Manager: Darrin Bell; Superintendent: Jake Ryan; Misc.: Top 100 classical course in U.S. by Golfweek; private lessons available, driving range; Donald Ross design; Contact info.: 218-525-1941 (clubhouse); 218-525-1970 (pro shop); northlandcountryclub.com ; Social media: Northland Country Club on Facebook, @northlandcountryclub on Instagram , Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
5. PATTISON PARK GOLF COURSE Superior
Address: 4111 E. County Road B, Superior; take Highway 35 south for 15 miles then left on County Road B for one mile; Holes: 9 (2,056); Fees: $15 for 9; $22 for 18; discounts for seniors, juniors, students and military; public; Contact: 715-399-2489, info@golfpattison.com , golfpattison.com ; Social media: Pattison Park Golf Course on Facebook ; Something unique about course: Easy to walk and a great course for all skill levels. Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
6. PIKE LAKE GOLF AND BEACH CLUB Pike Lake
Address: 4895 Midway Road, Duluth; Holes: 9 (2,242); Par: 32 (men), 33 (women); Fees: $15 for 9 walking, $20 for 18 walking; $22 for 9 riding, $34 for 18 riding; discounts for students; General manager: Reenie Kinney; Contact info.: 218-590-3325; Website: pikelakemn.com Social media: Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club on Facebook , @pikelakegolfandbeach on Instagram . Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
ADVERTISEMENT
7. PROCTOR Proctor
Address: Hwy. 2/25 Al Shoberg Drive; Holes: 9 (2,328); Par: 33; Fees: $17 for 9 and $23 for 18; $26 for 9, $41 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors and juniors; General Manager: Jason Klatte; Misc.: Moderately hilly, challenging but family friendly; men’s, women’s, junior and senior leagues; Contact info.: 218-624-2255; proctorgolfcourse.com ; Social media: Proctor Golf Course on Facebook ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
8. RIDGEVIEW COUNTRY CLUB Duluth
Address: 700 W. Redwing St.; Holes: 18 (blue 6,264, gold 5,725, white 5,949, red 4,843); Par: 70 (men), 71 (women); Fees: private; $100; General manager: Clint Johnson; Pros: Danny Lee, Kyle Ekstrom, Greg Saxvik; Superintendent: Wes Salo; Contact info.: Clubhouse 218-728-5128, golf shop 218-728-3285; ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; office@ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; cjohnson@ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; Social media: Ridgeview Country Club on Facebook , @ridgeviewcountryclub on Instagram Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
Minnesota area courses
9. BABBITT Babbitt
Address: 2806 Highway 21, (1 mile west of Babbitt); Holes: 9 (3,208); Par: men 35, women 36; Fees: Call for rates; public; Manager: Dena Roseth; Contact info.: 218-827-2603 Website: babbitt-mn.com/general/babbitt-golf-course.html Social media: Babbitt Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Not currently; Serves food? Yes
10. BIG LAKE GOLF & RESORT Cloquet
ADVERTISEMENT
Address: 780 Cary Road, 7 miles southwest of Cloquet on Big Lake Road; Holes: 9 (1,565); Par: 27; Fees: $17 for 9, $24 for 18; public; Misc.: banquet facilities; bar and grill; Contact info.: 218-879-4734 (clubhouse), biglakegolfresort@gmail.com; Website: biglakegolfresort.com , Social Media: big.lake.golf.club on Instagram, Big Lake Golf Club on Facebook; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
11. BLACK BEAR Carlton
Address: 1791 Hwy. 210; Holes: 18 (blue 6,560, white 6,057, yellow 5,381, red 5,072); Par: 72; Fees: $75 Monday-Thursday, $85 Friday-Sunday for 18 holes with cart; PGA professional: Dan Walker; Superintendent: Joe Northrup; Misc.: Championship-caliber course; carts with GPS; pro shop; food and bar; hotel and casino next door; Contact info.: 218-878-2485; golfatthebear.com Social Media: golfatthebear on Facebook; @golfatthebear on Instagram; golfatthebear on Twitter; golfatthebear on Snapchat; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
12. CLOQUET COUNTRY CLUB Cloquet
Address: 400 Country Club Drive; Holes: 18 (blue 6,649, white 6,345, red 5,109); Par: men 71, women 72; Fees: Call for rates; private; Manager and pro: Bill Manahan; Superintendent: Jud Crist Misc.: Tree-lined and links combination; PGA instruction available; Contact info.: 218-879-7997, cloquetcc.com ; cloquetcc@gmail.com ; Social media: Cloquet Country Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
13. EAGLE RIDGE Coleraine
Address: One Green Way; 6 miles east of Grand Rapids on Hwy. 169 in Coleraine; Holes: 18 (blue 6,772, white 6,294, gold 5,624, red 5,228); Par: 72; Fees: $27 for 9 walking; $40 for 18 walking; $11 for cart for 9; $22 for cart for 18; Contact info.: 218-245-2217, golfeagleridge.com , golfeagleridge@gmail.com Social media: Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
14. ELY GOLF CLUB Ely
ADVERTISEMENT
Address: 901 S. Central Ave.; Holes: 9 (blue 3,268, white 3,143, red 2,701); Par: 36 Fees: $24 for 9; $32 for 18, young 16 and under play for free; public; carts: $13 per seat for 9, $17 per seat for 18 Manager: Tim Cooper; Superintendent: Justin Hirdler; Contact info.: 218-365-5932; golf@elymngolfclub.com; elymngolfclub.com ; Social media: ElyMnGolfClub on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? No.
15. ESHQUAGUMA COUNTRY CLUB Gilbert
Address: 6469 White Pine Lane; 5 miles south of Biwabik on Hwy. 4; Holes: 9 (dual tee boxes), blue (6,467), white (5,499), red (4,919); Par: 36 (38 women’s); Fees: private; call for guest rates; Contact info.: 218-865-4706 pro shop; 218-865-4263 clubhouse; eshquaguma.com ; Social Media: Eshquaguma Country Club on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
16. EVELETH MUNICIPAL Eveleth
Address: 4276 Golf Course Road; Holes: 9 (3,168/2,928 yards); Par: 36; Fees: $18 for 9, $28 for 18; cart: $15 for 9, $24 for 18, public; Manager: John Rinne; Contact info.: 218-744-7558; evelethgolfcourse@gmail.com; Social media: Eveleth Golf Course; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
17. GIANTS RIDGE (LEGEND) Biwabik
Address: 6329 Wynne Creek Drive; Holes: 18 (gold 6,930, blue 6,528, white 6,112, red 5,084); Par: 72; Fees: $120 for weekends, $105 for weekdays June-Sept.; Pro/manager: John Kendall; Misc.: Designed by Jeff Brauer and Lanny Wadkins; ranked No. 7 public golf course in Minnesota by Golf Digest, 2016-17, full service banquet and catering facilities; Contact info.: 800-688-7669, ext. 8030; giantsridge.com ; Social media: Giants Ridge on Facebook; @giantsridge on Twitter and Instagram and TikTok. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
GIANTS RIDGE (QUARRY) Biwabik
ADVERTISEMENT
Address: 5893 Giants Ridge Road; Holes: 18 (gold 7,201, blue 6,696, white 6,101, red 5,119); Par: 72; Fees: see above; Misc.: using reclaimed minelands, with each hole named after one of several mines within the region; dramatically raised tees and deep hazards; No. 1 public course in Minnesota for 8 consecutive years; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
18. GUNFLINT HILLS MUNICIPAL Grand Marais
Address: 1181 Golf Course Road (4 miles up County Road 12); Holes: 9 (3,030); Par: 36; Fees: $24 for 9, $37 for 18; cart rentals $12 per rider for 9, $19 per rider for 18; Misc.: scenic layout, full-service facility with driving range and bar; Contact info.: 218-387-9988; gunflinthillsgolf.com Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.
19. HIBBING MUNICIPAL Hibbing
Address: 1524 7th Avenue East; Holes: 9 (2,657); Par: men 34, women 36; Fees: $17 for 9 holes, $24 for 18; cart rentals available; if you bring your own motorized cart there is a trail fee of $5; Manager: Joanne Schloesser; Contact info.: 218-362-5950, mn-hibbing.civicplus.com/278/golf-course; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
20. HOYT LAKES MUNICIPAL Hoyt Lakes
Address: 4099 Allen Junction Road; half-mile east of Hoyt Lakes; Holes: 9 holes (dual tee boxes), (3,340); Par: 36; Fees: $21 for 9, $28 for 18; discounts for juniors; cart fees additional: $10 for each rider for 9 with two riders, $15 for each rider for 18 with two riders; public; Superintendent: Wayde West; Contact info.: 218-248-2006; hoytlakes.com ; info@hoytlakes.com Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
21. LAKEVIEW NATIONAL Two Harbors
ADVERTISEMENT
Address: 1349 Hwy. 61; Holes: 18 (blue 6,773, white 6,429, gold 5,468, red 5,364); Par: 72; Fees: Varies, call for rates; discounts for juniors, seniors and military; Misc.: Challenging championship course; views of Lake Superior on 13 of 18 holes; bar and grill; Contact info.: 218-834-2664; lakeviewnationalgolfcourse.com ; info@lakeviewnationalgolfcourse.com ; Social Media: Lakeview National Golf Course on Facebook, lakeviewnational on Instagram, twoharborsgolf on Twitter Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
22. MESABA COUNTRY CLUB Hibbing
Address: 415 E. 51st St.; Holes: 18 (6,792); Par: 72; Fees: semi-private; $46.57 plus tax for 18 walking, $16.76 plus tax per rider for cart; $23.28 plus tax for 9 walking, $8.38 plus tax per rider for cart; Pro: Gary Yeager; Contact info.: 218-262-2851 (clubhouse), 218-263-4826 (pro shop); mesabacc.com ; mcc@mesabacc.com ; Social Media: Mesaba Country Club on Facebook, Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
23. MINNESOTA NATIONAL McGregor
Address: 23247 480th St.; Championship Course: Holes: 27; Par (Yardage): 7230 – tips, 6831 – blues, 6383 – whites, 5874 – yellows, 5139 - greens; Greens Fees: $49-$119; Golf Pro(s): Chad Weise; Something unique about course: 9 par 33 course named Savanna Course (yardage: 1332-2478); Contact: Phone: 218-426-4444; info@mnnationalgolfcourse.com ; mnnationalgolfcourse.com ; Social Media: facebook.com/mnNational ; Instagram: mnnationalgc . Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
24. MOOSE LAKE GOLF CLUB Sturgeon Lake
Address: 35311 Parkview Drive, 3 miles south on Hwy. 61, turn left on South Sand Road; Holes: 9 (white: 2,453, red: 2,297, blue: 2,562); Par: 34; Fees: $18 for 9, $26 for 18, $32 for all day (weekdays); $21 for 9, $29 for 18 (weekends/holidays); twilight: $14 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday after 5 p.m.); discounts for seniors and juniors; Pro/Clubhouse Manager: Josh Gamst; Contact info.: 218-485-4886; gamper44@hotmail.com
25. PINE HILL Carlton
Address: 1689 County Road 61; Holes: 9 (1,945); Par: 31; Fees: $14 for 9 holes without cart, $20 for 18 holes without a cart; cart fees: $6 per person for 9 holes, $10 per person for 18 holes; junior and senior discounts available; General manager: Jim Barry; Contact info.: 218-384-3727; Social Media: Pine Hill Golf Club on Facebook: Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
26. POKEGAMA Grand Rapids
Address: 3910 Golf Course Road, 4 miles west of Highway 69; Holes: 18 (blue 6,481, white 6,105, yellow 5,585, red 5,046, green 4,000, orange/black 3,000); Par: 71/72; Fees:$43 for 18 walking, discounts for juniors, seniors (on Wednesdays) and twilight; cart fee, $24 per rider for 18; public; Contact info.: 218-326-3444, 888-307-3444; pokegamagolf.com ; golf@pokegamagolf.com ; Social Media: Pokegama Golf on Facebook, Pokegamagc on Instagram. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
27. HILLS CITY GOLF COURSE AT QUADNA Hill City
Address: 500 Quadna Road; Holes: 9 (6,068 for 18); Par: 36; Fees: $15 for 9 holes weekdays, $18 for 9 weekends/holidays; public; carts available; Contact info.: 218-966-7777; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Beer; Serves food? No
28. RETREAT GOLF COURSE Floodwood
Address: 10761 Hwy. 2; 30 minutes west of Duluth; Holes: 9 (black 3,117, blue 2,961, white 2,755); Par: 36; Fees: $18 for 9 holes walking, $26 for 9 holes with cart, $24 for 18 holes walking, $37 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors and juniors; public; Contact info.: 218-476-3131, retreatgolfcourse.com ; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Limited.
29. RUGGED SPRUCE Mahtowa
Address: 2871 Sundberg Road; Holes: 9 (2,065); Par: 34; Fees: 9 holes $16 weekdays/$18 on weekends; 18 holes $22 holes weekdays/$24 weekends; public, discounts for seniors and juniors; carts: $14 weekdays/$18 weekends for 9, $16 weekdays/$20 weekends for 18; Contact info.: 218-389-9754; golfruggedspruce.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
30. SILVER BAY Silver Bay
Address: 19 Golf Course Road; Holes: 9 (3,173); Par: 36; Fees: $20 for 9, $30 for 18, discounts for juniors and seniors; carts are $10/person for 9 holes, $15/person for 18 holes; Manager and Superintendent: Norma O’Leary; Misc: Restaurant, driving range, pro shop; Contact info.: 218-226-3111; silverbaygolf.com ; Social Media: Silver Bay Golf on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
31. SUGARBROOKE Cohasset
Address: Sugar Lake Lodge, 37584 Otis Lane (12 miles southwest of Grand Rapids); Holes: 18 (blue 6,548, white 6,195); Par: 71; Fees: $29 for 9 walking, $39 for 9 riding; $39 for 18 walking, $59 for 18 riding; discounts for juniors and twilight; public; Contact info.: 218-327-1462 or 800-450-4555; sugarlakelodge.com ; sugarbrooke@sugarlakelodge.com ; Social Media: Sugar Lake Lodge on Facebook, @ SugarLakeLodge on Twitter and sugarlakelodge on Instagram. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
32. SUPERIOR NATIONAL Lutsen
Address: 5731 Highway 61 (90 miles northeast of Duluth); Holes: 27-holes; Par (Yardage): River(35) - Canyon(36) = 18 holes Mountain(36) = 9 holes; Greens Fees: 18-holes with GPS golf car = $109 +tax June 16-Oct. 1; 9 hole rates vary; Golf Pro(s): Heath Ekstrom, PGA; Something unique about course: One of the most beautiful courses in the state. Views of Lake Superior, Poplar River and Sawtooth Mountains. Great course for beginners to scratch golfers. Foot Golf 9-holes on the Mountain golf course. Hosting our third annual "Challenge Cup" fundraiser for the Folds of Honor and 10th Mountain Division scholarships; Phone: 218-663-7195; Email: SNLproshop@gmail.com ; Website: superiornational.com ; Social Media: superiornational on Facebook; superiornational on Instagram; supnat1991 on Snapchat. Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
33. SWAN LAKE COUNTRY CLUB Pengilly
Address: 31341 Fillmore St.; Holes: 9 (blue 3,235, white 3,079, red 2,752); Par: 36 (men), 38 (women); Fees: $20 for 9 holes without a cart, $30 for 18 holes without a cart; cart fees for non-members: $20 per person to share, $35 full, 9 or 18 holes; semi-private; Manager: Alex Rule; Superintendent: Dan Peluso; Contact info.: 218-885-3543; swanlakecc.com ; Social media: Swan Lake Country Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
34. 3 BROTHERS VERMILION RIVER GREENS Buyck
Address: 5530 Crane Lake Road; Holes: 9 (2,852); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates for nonmembers, discounts for juniors; Contact info.: 218-993-2246; Social media: 3 Brothers Vermilion River Greens on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
35. VERMILION FAIRWAYS Cook
Address: 2407 Vermilion Drive; Holes: 9 (3,245 middle, 2,974 forward); Par: 36 middle, 39 forward; Fees: non-members call for rates; semi-private; Misc.: pizza, burgers, open bar; Contact info.: 218-666-2679, vermilionfairways@gmail.com . Social media: Vermilion Fairways on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
36. VIRGINIA MUNICIPAL Virginia
Address: 1308 18th St. N. (one mile north of Virginia on Hwy. 53); Holes: 18 (6,181/5,446); Par: 71; Fees: $17 walking/$26 w/cart for 9, $26 walking/$45 with cart for 18; public; Pro: Steve Fingeroos; Contact info.: 218-748-7530; virginiamngolf.com ; Social media: Virginia Golf Course on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes
37. WILDERNESS AT FORTUNE BAY Tower
Address: 1450 Bois Forte Road; Holes: 18 (gold 7,207, blue 6,772, white 6,147, green 5,324); Par: 72; Fees: June 7-Sept. 3: Weekday 18 - $103, Weekend 18 - $116; 9 holes - $86; discounts for juniors, early birds, twilight; late season; Contact info.: 800-992-4680; golfthewilderness.com ; Social Media: @golfthewildernes s on Facebook, @WildernessGolf on Twitter, @golfthewilderness on Instagram; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
38. WOLFRIDGE Angora
Address: 8501 Savage Road; Holes: reversible 9; Par: 36; Fees: $20 for 9 walking, $29 for 18 walking; $30 for 9 cart, $43 for 18 with cart; discounts for twilight; Contact info.: 218-666-0218; 877-666-0218, wolfridgegolf.com ; wolfridgegolf@hotmail.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.
Wisconsin area courses
39. APOSTLE HIGHLANDS Bayfield
Address: 34745 Madeline Trail (1 mile south of Bayfield via Highway 13 and J); Holes: 18 (blue 6,332, white 5,887, red 5,127); Par: 72; Fees: $25 for 9; $40 for 18, carts $15 for 9, $20 for 18 public; Misc.: Clubhouse with bar; Contact info.: 715-779-5960; golfbayfield.com ; Social media: Apostle Highlands Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
40. BLACK BEAR GOLF CLUB Minong
Address: 7677 Nancy Lake Road, 5 miles west of Minong; 1 hour south of Duluth; Holes: 18 (6,326); Par: 72; Fees: call for rates; Contact info.: 715-466-2314, blackbeargolfwi.com ; Social media: Black Bear Golf Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
41. BOTTEN’S GREEN ACRES Lake Nebagamon
Address: 7171 S County Rd S; Holes: 9 (3,000); Par: 35; Fees: 9 holes $22, 18 holes is $33; carts $16 for 9, $21 for 18; discounts for seniors and juniors; Misc.: driving range available; full bar and grill; tee times not required; open daily; Contact info.: 715-374-2567, bottensgreenacres@gmail.com ; Social Media: Botten’s Green Acres on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
42. CHEQUAMEGON BAY GOLF CLUB Ashland
Address: 3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland; Holes: 18 (black 6,566, blue 6,257, white 5,975, and ladies red 5,134); Par: 72; Fees: $46 for 18 with cart, $32 walking; $27 for 9 with cart, $18 walking; Discounts for juniors, twilight; Contact info.: 715-682-8004, cbaygolf.com , chequamegonbaygolf@gmail.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
43. FOREST POINT Gordon
Address: 13702 S. Crystal Beach Road; 12 miles east of Gordon, off County Trunk Y; Holes: 9 (3,200); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates; public; Contact info.: 715-376-2322; forest_point@yahoo.com ; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Frozen pizzas.
44. GORDON PINES GOLF CLUB Gordon
Address: 7 miles west of Gordon on Highway Y; 30 miles south of Superior; Holes: 9 (pro 3,309, men’s 3,151, senior/junior 2,868, ladies 1,970); Par: men 36, women 33; Fees: $15 for 9 walking, $22 for cart; $20 for 18 walking, $35 for cart, discounts for juniors and seniors; Contact info.: 715-376-GOLF (4653); Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.
45. HIDDEN GREENS NORTH Solon Springs
Address: 11121 South County Road A; 30 miles south of Duluth/Superior; Holes: 18 (6,147); Fees: Fri.-Sun. and holidays; $21 for 9, $35 for 18; Mon.-Thu.: $17 for 9, $31 for 18; Mon.-Thu. Discounts for seniors and juniors; cart rental: $9 for 9 holes per person, $18 for 18 holes per person; Manager: Krista Martineau; Contact info.: 715-378-2300; hiddengreensnorth.com ; info@hiddengreensnorth.com ; Social media: Hidden Greens North on Facebook and Instagram; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
46. LAKE SUPERIOR VIEW GOLF Washburn
Address: 950 County Highway C, Washburn; Holes: 18; Par: 33; Fees: $15; facility also has disc golf; Contact info.: 715-373-1100; lakesuperiorviewgolf.com ; lsvg@centurytel.net Social media: Lake Superior View Golf on Facebook; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Beer and coolers; Serves food? Snacks.
47. MADELINE ISLAND GOLF CLUB LaPointe
Address: 498 Old Fort Road; Holes: 18 (blue 6,356, white 6,026, gold 5,336, red 4,381); Fees: $35 for 9 walking, $55 for 18 walking; carts $15 for 9 and $25 for 18, $10 rider fee; discounts for twilight; semi-private, public play welcomed; Golf pro: Rick Christ; Misc: Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design; Contact info.: 715-747-3212 (reservations advised); madelineislandgolf.com ; migc@cheqnet.net ; Social media: Madeline Island Golf Club on Facebook, Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Beer; Serves food? Snacks.
48. NORTHERN PINES Iron River
Address: 69420 Airport Road; 1 mile west of Iron River on U.S. Hwy. 2, then north on Airport Road; Holes: 9 (3,045); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates; discounts for juniors and seniors; carts, $12 for 9, $20 for 18; public; Managers: Tim and Debbie Landgreen; Misc: Two driving ranges and putting green, clubhouse with bar; Contact info.: 715-372-5260; northernpinesgolf.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
49. NORWOOD Lake Nebagamon
Address: 7455 S. County Road P; 1 mile north of Lake Minnesuing; 20 minutes from Superior; Holes: 9 (blue 2,067, white 1,917, red 1,681); Par: men 31, women 34; Fees: $14 for 9, $21 for 18, discounts for juniors and seniors; carts $14 for 9, $21 for 18; public; Manager: Jim Nicholas; Contact info.: 715-374-3210; norwoodacres.com , info@norwoodacres.com , Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
50. POPLAR Poplar
Address: 9548 E. Golf Course Road, 20 minutes from the Blatnik Bridge; Holes: 18 (4,800); Par: men 64, women 66; Fees: call for rates; public; Misc.: Golf holes on the Middle River, 44 carts, banquet facilities, full restaurant and pub; Contact info.: 715-364-2689; poplar@centurytel.net ; Social Media: Poplar Golf Course on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.
ADVERTISEMENT