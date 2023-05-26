Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide

Twin Ports courses

1. ENGER PARK

Duluth

Address: 1801 W. Skyline Blvd.; Holes: 27 (all regulation length); Par: 36 all three (Front 3,359; Middle 3,168; Back 3,214 from back tees); Fees: $24 for 9 holes, $32 for 18 holes, $28 for senior 18, $22 for senior 9; $15 for junior 18, $10 for junior 9; Cart fees: $14 per player for 9, $20 for 18; Contact info.: 218-723-3451; golfduluth.com ; Misc: Driving range; Social media: Duluth Golf on Facebook , @duluthgolfcourses on Instagram ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

2. GRANDVIEW GOLF LINKS Duluth

Address: 5665 Grandview Road, just south of Duluth off I-35 and Midway Road; Holes: 9 (2,708); Par: 35; public; Fees: $17 for 9 walking; $23 for 18 walking; $26 for 9 with cart (daily); $41 for 18 with cart (daily); seniors $15 for walking, $24 with cart; juniors $9 for walking, $18 with cart; Clubhouse Manager: Chris Klatte; Superintendent: Kevin Johnson; Misc: Clubhouse can accommodate parties up to 100; Contact info.: 218- 628-3727; grandviewgolflinks.com ; Social media: GrandView Golf Links of Duluth on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. NEMADJI Superior

Address: 5 N. 58th St.; Holes: 36; Par: North-South par 71 (6,299 black), East-West par 72 (6,760 black); Fees: $25 for 9 walking; $32 for 18 walking; $50 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors, juniors, twilight; Pro: Tom Beaudry; Misc.: 3-hole par 3 course, well-stocked pro shop, driving range, group and private lessons, Golf Digest 4-star course; Contact info.: 715-394-0266 (pro shop); 715-394-0388 (clubhouse); 866-36HOLES; nemadjigolf.com ; Social media: Nemadji Golf Course on Facebook , @nemadjigolf on Instagram . Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

4. NORTHLAND COUNTRY CLUB Duluth

Address: 3901 E. Superior St.; Holes: 18 (blue 6,825; white 6,451; gold 5,946; red 5,327); Par: 71; Fees: Private; for guest play rates, contact club. Pro: Connor Bergman; General Manager: Darrin Bell; Superintendent: Jake Ryan; Misc.: Top 100 classical course in U.S. by Golfweek; private lessons available, driving range; Donald Ross design; Contact info.: 218-525-1941 (clubhouse); 218-525-1970 (pro shop); northlandcountryclub.com ; Social media: Northland Country Club on Facebook, @northlandcountryclub on Instagram , Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

5. PATTISON PARK GOLF COURSE Superior

Address: 4111 E. County Road B, Superior; take Highway 35 south for 15 miles then left on County Road B for one mile; Holes: 9 (2,056); Fees: $15 for 9; $22 for 18; discounts for seniors, juniors, students and military; public; Contact: 715-399-2489, info@golfpattison.com , golfpattison.com ; Social media: Pattison Park Golf Course on Facebook ; Something unique about course: Easy to walk and a great course for all skill levels. Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

6. PIKE LAKE GOLF AND BEACH CLUB Pike Lake

Address: 4895 Midway Road, Duluth; Holes: 9 (2,242); Par: 32 (men), 33 (women); Fees: $15 for 9 walking, $20 for 18 walking; $22 for 9 riding, $34 for 18 riding; discounts for students; General manager: Reenie Kinney; Contact info.: 218-590-3325; Website: pikelakemn.com Social media: Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club on Facebook , @pikelakegolfandbeach on Instagram . Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

ADVERTISEMENT

7. PROCTOR Proctor

Address: Hwy. 2/25 Al Shoberg Drive; Holes: 9 (2,328); Par: 33; Fees: $17 for 9 and $23 for 18; $26 for 9, $41 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors and juniors; General Manager: Jason Klatte; Misc.: Moderately hilly, challenging but family friendly; men’s, women’s, junior and senior leagues; Contact info.: 218-624-2255; proctorgolfcourse.com ; Social media: Proctor Golf Course on Facebook ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

8. RIDGEVIEW COUNTRY CLUB Duluth

Address: 700 W. Redwing St.; Holes: 18 (blue 6,264, gold 5,725, white 5,949, red 4,843); Par: 70 (men), 71 (women); Fees: private; $100; General manager: Clint Johnson; Pros: Danny Lee, Kyle Ekstrom, Greg Saxvik; Superintendent: Wes Salo; Contact info.: Clubhouse 218-728-5128, golf shop 218-728-3285; ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; office@ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; cjohnson@ridgeviewcountryclub.com ; Social media: Ridgeview Country Club on Facebook , @ridgeviewcountryclub on Instagram Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

Rock Ridge’s Landon Richter watches his tee shot on the second hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Minnesota area courses

9. BABBITT Babbitt

Address: 2806 Highway 21, (1 mile west of Babbitt); Holes: 9 (3,208); Par: men 35, women 36; Fees: Call for rates; public; Manager: Dena Roseth; Contact info.: 218-827-2603 Website: babbitt-mn.com/general/babbitt-golf-course.html Social media: Babbitt Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Not currently; Serves food? Yes

10. BIG LAKE GOLF & RESORT Cloquet

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 780 Cary Road, 7 miles southwest of Cloquet on Big Lake Road; Holes: 9 (1,565); Par: 27; Fees: $17 for 9, $24 for 18; public; Misc.: banquet facilities; bar and grill; Contact info.: 218-879-4734 (clubhouse), biglakegolfresort@gmail.com; Website: biglakegolfresort.com , Social Media: big.lake.golf.club on Instagram, Big Lake Golf Club on Facebook; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

11. BLACK BEAR Carlton

Address: 1791 Hwy. 210; Holes: 18 (blue 6,560, white 6,057, yellow 5,381, red 5,072); Par: 72; Fees: $75 Monday-Thursday, $85 Friday-Sunday for 18 holes with cart; PGA professional: Dan Walker; Superintendent: Joe Northrup; Misc.: Championship-caliber course; carts with GPS; pro shop; food and bar; hotel and casino next door; Contact info.: 218-878-2485; golfatthebear.com Social Media: golfatthebear on Facebook; @golfatthebear on Instagram; golfatthebear on Twitter; golfatthebear on Snapchat; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

12. CLOQUET COUNTRY CLUB Cloquet

Address: 400 Country Club Drive; Holes: 18 (blue 6,649, white 6,345, red 5,109); Par: men 71, women 72; Fees: Call for rates; private; Manager and pro: Bill Manahan; Superintendent: Jud Crist Misc.: Tree-lined and links combination; PGA instruction available; Contact info.: 218-879-7997, cloquetcc.com ; cloquetcc@gmail.com ; Social media: Cloquet Country Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

13. EAGLE RIDGE Coleraine

Address: One Green Way; 6 miles east of Grand Rapids on Hwy. 169 in Coleraine; Holes: 18 (blue 6,772, white 6,294, gold 5,624, red 5,228); Par: 72; Fees: $27 for 9 walking; $40 for 18 walking; $11 for cart for 9; $22 for cart for 18; Contact info.: 218-245-2217, golfeagleridge.com , golfeagleridge@gmail.com Social media: Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

14. ELY GOLF CLUB Ely

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 901 S. Central Ave.; Holes: 9 (blue 3,268, white 3,143, red 2,701); Par: 36 Fees: $24 for 9; $32 for 18, young 16 and under play for free; public; carts: $13 per seat for 9, $17 per seat for 18 Manager: Tim Cooper; Superintendent: Justin Hirdler; Contact info.: 218-365-5932; golf@elymngolfclub.com; elymngolfclub.com ; Social media: ElyMnGolfClub on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? No.

Duluth Denfeld’s Karin Hill chips on the first hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

15. ESHQUAGUMA COUNTRY CLUB Gilbert

Address: 6469 White Pine Lane; 5 miles south of Biwabik on Hwy. 4; Holes: 9 (dual tee boxes), blue (6,467), white (5,499), red (4,919); Par: 36 (38 women’s); Fees: private; call for guest rates; Contact info.: 218-865-4706 pro shop; 218-865-4263 clubhouse; eshquaguma.com ; Social Media: Eshquaguma Country Club on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

16. EVELETH MUNICIPAL Eveleth

Address: 4276 Golf Course Road; Holes: 9 (3,168/2,928 yards); Par: 36; Fees: $18 for 9, $28 for 18; cart: $15 for 9, $24 for 18, public; Manager: John Rinne; Contact info.: 218-744-7558; evelethgolfcourse@gmail.com; Social media: Eveleth Golf Course; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

17. GIANTS RIDGE (LEGEND) Biwabik

Address: 6329 Wynne Creek Drive; Holes: 18 (gold 6,930, blue 6,528, white 6,112, red 5,084); Par: 72; Fees: $120 for weekends, $105 for weekdays June-Sept.; Pro/manager: John Kendall; Misc.: Designed by Jeff Brauer and Lanny Wadkins; ranked No. 7 public golf course in Minnesota by Golf Digest, 2016-17, full service banquet and catering facilities; Contact info.: 800-688-7669, ext. 8030; giantsridge.com ; Social media: Giants Ridge on Facebook; @giantsridge on Twitter and Instagram and TikTok. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

GIANTS RIDGE (QUARRY) Biwabik

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 5893 Giants Ridge Road; Holes: 18 (gold 7,201, blue 6,696, white 6,101, red 5,119); Par: 72; Fees: see above; Misc.: using reclaimed minelands, with each hole named after one of several mines within the region; dramatically raised tees and deep hazards; No. 1 public course in Minnesota for 8 consecutive years; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

18. GUNFLINT HILLS MUNICIPAL Grand Marais

Address: 1181 Golf Course Road (4 miles up County Road 12); Holes: 9 (3,030); Par: 36; Fees: $24 for 9, $37 for 18; cart rentals $12 per rider for 9, $19 per rider for 18; Misc.: scenic layout, full-service facility with driving range and bar; Contact info.: 218-387-9988; gunflinthillsgolf.com Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.

19. HIBBING MUNICIPAL Hibbing

Address: 1524 7th Avenue East; Holes: 9 (2,657); Par: men 34, women 36; Fees: $17 for 9 holes, $24 for 18; cart rentals available; if you bring your own motorized cart there is a trail fee of $5; Manager: Joanne Schloesser; Contact info.: 218-362-5950, mn-hibbing.civicplus.com/278/golf-course; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

20. HOYT LAKES MUNICIPAL Hoyt Lakes

Address: 4099 Allen Junction Road; half-mile east of Hoyt Lakes; Holes: 9 holes (dual tee boxes), (3,340); Par: 36; Fees: $21 for 9, $28 for 18; discounts for juniors; cart fees additional: $10 for each rider for 9 with two riders, $15 for each rider for 18 with two riders; public; Superintendent: Wayde West; Contact info.: 218-248-2006; hoytlakes.com ; info@hoytlakes.com Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

21. LAKEVIEW NATIONAL Two Harbors

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 1349 Hwy. 61; Holes: 18 (blue 6,773, white 6,429, gold 5,468, red 5,364); Par: 72; Fees: Varies, call for rates; discounts for juniors, seniors and military; Misc.: Challenging championship course; views of Lake Superior on 13 of 18 holes; bar and grill; Contact info.: 218-834-2664; lakeviewnationalgolfcourse.com ; info@lakeviewnationalgolfcourse.com ; Social Media: Lakeview National Golf Course on Facebook, lakeviewnational on Instagram, twoharborsgolf on Twitter Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

Hermantown’s Bode Madill takes a big divot as he chips onto the green on the first hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

22. MESABA COUNTRY CLUB Hibbing

Address: 415 E. 51st St.; Holes: 18 (6,792); Par: 72; Fees: semi-private; $46.57 plus tax for 18 walking, $16.76 plus tax per rider for cart; $23.28 plus tax for 9 walking, $8.38 plus tax per rider for cart; Pro: Gary Yeager; Contact info.: 218-262-2851 (clubhouse), 218-263-4826 (pro shop); mesabacc.com ; mcc@mesabacc.com ; Social Media: Mesaba Country Club on Facebook, Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

23. MINNESOTA NATIONAL McGregor

Address: 23247 480th St.; Championship Course: Holes: 27; Par (Yardage): 7230 – tips, 6831 – blues, 6383 – whites, 5874 – yellows, 5139 - greens; Greens Fees: $49-$119; Golf Pro(s): Chad Weise; Something unique about course: 9 par 33 course named Savanna Course (yardage: 1332-2478); Contact: Phone: 218-426-4444; info@mnnationalgolfcourse.com ; mnnationalgolfcourse.com ; Social Media: facebook.com/mnNational ; Instagram: mnnationalgc . Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

24. MOOSE LAKE GOLF CLUB Sturgeon Lake

Address: 35311 Parkview Drive, 3 miles south on Hwy. 61, turn left on South Sand Road; Holes: 9 (white: 2,453, red: 2,297, blue: 2,562); Par: 34; Fees: $18 for 9, $26 for 18, $32 for all day (weekdays); $21 for 9, $29 for 18 (weekends/holidays); twilight: $14 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday after 5 p.m.); discounts for seniors and juniors; Pro/Clubhouse Manager: Josh Gamst; Contact info.: 218-485-4886; gamper44@hotmail.com

25. PINE HILL Carlton

Address: 1689 County Road 61; Holes: 9 (1,945); Par: 31; Fees: $14 for 9 holes without cart, $20 for 18 holes without a cart; cart fees: $6 per person for 9 holes, $10 per person for 18 holes; junior and senior discounts available; General manager: Jim Barry; Contact info.: 218-384-3727; Social Media: Pine Hill Golf Club on Facebook: Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

26. POKEGAMA Grand Rapids

Address: 3910 Golf Course Road, 4 miles west of Highway 69; Holes: 18 (blue 6,481, white 6,105, yellow 5,585, red 5,046, green 4,000, orange/black 3,000); Par: 71/72; Fees:$43 for 18 walking, discounts for juniors, seniors (on Wednesdays) and twilight; cart fee, $24 per rider for 18; public; Contact info.: 218-326-3444, 888-307-3444; pokegamagolf.com ; golf@pokegamagolf.com ; Social Media: Pokegama Golf on Facebook, Pokegamagc on Instagram. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

27. HILLS CITY GOLF COURSE AT QUADNA Hill City

Address: 500 Quadna Road; Holes: 9 (6,068 for 18); Par: 36; Fees: $15 for 9 holes weekdays, $18 for 9 weekends/holidays; public; carts available; Contact info.: 218-966-7777; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Beer; Serves food? No

28. RETREAT GOLF COURSE Floodwood

Address: 10761 Hwy. 2; 30 minutes west of Duluth; Holes: 9 (black 3,117, blue 2,961, white 2,755); Par: 36; Fees: $18 for 9 holes walking, $26 for 9 holes with cart, $24 for 18 holes walking, $37 for 18 with cart; discounts for seniors and juniors; public; Contact info.: 218-476-3131, retreatgolfcourse.com ; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Limited.

29. RUGGED SPRUCE Mahtowa

Address: 2871 Sundberg Road; Holes: 9 (2,065); Par: 34; Fees: 9 holes $16 weekdays/$18 on weekends; 18 holes $22 holes weekdays/$24 weekends; public, discounts for seniors and juniors; carts: $14 weekdays/$18 weekends for 9, $16 weekdays/$20 weekends for 18; Contact info.: 218-389-9754; golfruggedspruce.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

MORE GOLF:







30. SILVER BAY Silver Bay

Address: 19 Golf Course Road; Holes: 9 (3,173); Par: 36; Fees: $20 for 9, $30 for 18, discounts for juniors and seniors; carts are $10/person for 9 holes, $15/person for 18 holes; Manager and Superintendent: Norma O’Leary; Misc: Restaurant, driving range, pro shop; Contact info.: 218-226-3111; silverbaygolf.com ; Social Media: Silver Bay Golf on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

31. SUGARBROOKE Cohasset

Address: Sugar Lake Lodge, 37584 Otis Lane (12 miles southwest of Grand Rapids); Holes: 18 (blue 6,548, white 6,195); Par: 71; Fees: $29 for 9 walking, $39 for 9 riding; $39 for 18 walking, $59 for 18 riding; discounts for juniors and twilight; public; Contact info.: 218-327-1462 or 800-450-4555; sugarlakelodge.com ; sugarbrooke@sugarlakelodge.com ; Social Media: Sugar Lake Lodge on Facebook, @ SugarLakeLodge on Twitter and sugarlakelodge on Instagram. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

32. SUPERIOR NATIONAL Lutsen

Address: 5731 Highway 61 (90 miles northeast of Duluth); Holes: 27-holes; Par (Yardage): River(35) - Canyon(36) = 18 holes Mountain(36) = 9 holes; Greens Fees: 18-holes with GPS golf car = $109 +tax June 16-Oct. 1; 9 hole rates vary; Golf Pro(s): Heath Ekstrom, PGA; Something unique about course: One of the most beautiful courses in the state. Views of Lake Superior, Poplar River and Sawtooth Mountains. Great course for beginners to scratch golfers. Foot Golf 9-holes on the Mountain golf course. Hosting our third annual "Challenge Cup" fundraiser for the Folds of Honor and 10th Mountain Division scholarships; Phone: 218-663-7195; Email: SNLproshop@gmail.com ; Website: superiornational.com ; Social Media: superiornational on Facebook; superiornational on Instagram; supnat1991 on Snapchat. Pro shop? Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

33. SWAN LAKE COUNTRY CLUB Pengilly

Address: 31341 Fillmore St.; Holes: 9 (blue 3,235, white 3,079, red 2,752); Par: 36 (men), 38 (women); Fees: $20 for 9 holes without a cart, $30 for 18 holes without a cart; cart fees for non-members: $20 per person to share, $35 full, 9 or 18 holes; semi-private; Manager: Alex Rule; Superintendent: Dan Peluso; Contact info.: 218-885-3543; swanlakecc.com ; Social media: Swan Lake Country Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

Cloquet’s Niklas Lehto hits out of the sand on the first hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

34. 3 BROTHERS VERMILION RIVER GREENS Buyck

Address: 5530 Crane Lake Road; Holes: 9 (2,852); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates for nonmembers, discounts for juniors; Contact info.: 218-993-2246; Social media: 3 Brothers Vermilion River Greens on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

35. VERMILION FAIRWAYS Cook

Address: 2407 Vermilion Drive; Holes: 9 (3,245 middle, 2,974 forward); Par: 36 middle, 39 forward; Fees: non-members call for rates; semi-private; Misc.: pizza, burgers, open bar; Contact info.: 218-666-2679, vermilionfairways@gmail.com . Social media: Vermilion Fairways on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

36. VIRGINIA MUNICIPAL Virginia

Address: 1308 18th St. N. (one mile north of Virginia on Hwy. 53); Holes: 18 (6,181/5,446); Par: 71; Fees: $17 walking/$26 w/cart for 9, $26 walking/$45 with cart for 18; public; Pro: Steve Fingeroos; Contact info.: 218-748-7530; virginiamngolf.com ; Social media: Virginia Golf Course on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes

37. WILDERNESS AT FORTUNE BAY Tower

Address: 1450 Bois Forte Road; Holes: 18 (gold 7,207, blue 6,772, white 6,147, green 5,324); Par: 72; Fees: June 7-Sept. 3: Weekday 18 - $103, Weekend 18 - $116; 9 holes - $86; discounts for juniors, early birds, twilight; late season; Contact info.: 800-992-4680; golfthewilderness.com ; Social Media: @golfthewildernes s on Facebook, @WildernessGolf on Twitter, @golfthewilderness on Instagram; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

38. WOLFRIDGE Angora

Address: 8501 Savage Road; Holes: reversible 9; Par: 36; Fees: $20 for 9 walking, $29 for 18 walking; $30 for 9 cart, $43 for 18 with cart; discounts for twilight; Contact info.: 218-666-0218; 877-666-0218, wolfridgegolf.com ; wolfridgegolf@hotmail.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.

Cloquet’s Juli Steinert putts on the second green at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Wisconsin area courses

39. APOSTLE HIGHLANDS Bayfield

Address: 34745 Madeline Trail (1 mile south of Bayfield via Highway 13 and J); Holes: 18 (blue 6,332, white 5,887, red 5,127); Par: 72; Fees: $25 for 9; $40 for 18, carts $15 for 9, $20 for 18 public; Misc.: Clubhouse with bar; Contact info.: 715-779-5960; golfbayfield.com ; Social media: Apostle Highlands Golf Course on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

40. BLACK BEAR GOLF CLUB Minong

Address: 7677 Nancy Lake Road, 5 miles west of Minong; 1 hour south of Duluth; Holes: 18 (6,326); Par: 72; Fees: call for rates; Contact info.: 715-466-2314, blackbeargolfwi.com ; Social media: Black Bear Golf Club on Facebook; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

41. BOTTEN’S GREEN ACRES Lake Nebagamon

Address: 7171 S County Rd S; Holes: 9 (3,000); Par: 35; Fees: 9 holes $22, 18 holes is $33; carts $16 for 9, $21 for 18; discounts for seniors and juniors; Misc.: driving range available; full bar and grill; tee times not required; open daily; Contact info.: 715-374-2567, bottensgreenacres@gmail.com ; Social Media: Botten’s Green Acres on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

42. CHEQUAMEGON BAY GOLF CLUB Ashland

Address: 3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland; Holes: 18 (black 6,566, blue 6,257, white 5,975, and ladies red 5,134); Par: 72; Fees: $46 for 18 with cart, $32 walking; $27 for 9 with cart, $18 walking; Discounts for juniors, twilight; Contact info.: 715-682-8004, cbaygolf.com , chequamegonbaygolf@gmail.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

43. FOREST POINT Gordon

Address: 13702 S. Crystal Beach Road; 12 miles east of Gordon, off County Trunk Y; Holes: 9 (3,200); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates; public; Contact info.: 715-376-2322; forest_point@yahoo.com ; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Frozen pizzas.

44. GORDON PINES GOLF CLUB Gordon

Address: 7 miles west of Gordon on Highway Y; 30 miles south of Superior; Holes: 9 (pro 3,309, men’s 3,151, senior/junior 2,868, ladies 1,970); Par: men 36, women 33; Fees: $15 for 9 walking, $22 for cart; $20 for 18 walking, $35 for cart, discounts for juniors and seniors; Contact info.: 715-376-GOLF (4653); Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Snacks.

Cloquet’s Gage Houston, left, and Peter Young watch a putt roll towards the fourth hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

45. HIDDEN GREENS NORTH Solon Springs

Address: 11121 South County Road A; 30 miles south of Duluth/Superior; Holes: 18 (6,147); Fees: Fri.-Sun. and holidays; $21 for 9, $35 for 18; Mon.-Thu.: $17 for 9, $31 for 18; Mon.-Thu. Discounts for seniors and juniors; cart rental: $9 for 9 holes per person, $18 for 18 holes per person; Manager: Krista Martineau; Contact info.: 715-378-2300; hiddengreensnorth.com ; info@hiddengreensnorth.com ; Social media: Hidden Greens North on Facebook and Instagram; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

46. LAKE SUPERIOR VIEW GOLF Washburn

Address: 950 County Highway C, Washburn; Holes: 18; Par: 33; Fees: $15; facility also has disc golf; Contact info.: 715-373-1100; lakesuperiorviewgolf.com ; lsvg@centurytel.net Social media: Lake Superior View Golf on Facebook; Pro shop: No; Serves alcohol? Beer and coolers; Serves food? Snacks.

47. MADELINE ISLAND GOLF CLUB LaPointe

Address: 498 Old Fort Road; Holes: 18 (blue 6,356, white 6,026, gold 5,336, red 4,381); Fees: $35 for 9 walking, $55 for 18 walking; carts $15 for 9 and $25 for 18, $10 rider fee; discounts for twilight; semi-private, public play welcomed; Golf pro: Rick Christ; Misc: Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design; Contact info.: 715-747-3212 (reservations advised); madelineislandgolf.com ; migc@cheqnet.net ; Social media: Madeline Island Golf Club on Facebook, Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Beer; Serves food? Snacks.

48. NORTHERN PINES Iron River

Address: 69420 Airport Road; 1 mile west of Iron River on U.S. Hwy. 2, then north on Airport Road; Holes: 9 (3,045); Par: 36; Fees: call for rates; discounts for juniors and seniors; carts, $12 for 9, $20 for 18; public; Managers: Tim and Debbie Landgreen; Misc: Two driving ranges and putting green, clubhouse with bar; Contact info.: 715-372-5260; northernpinesgolf.com ; Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

49. NORWOOD Lake Nebagamon

Address: 7455 S. County Road P; 1 mile north of Lake Minnesuing; 20 minutes from Superior; Holes: 9 (blue 2,067, white 1,917, red 1,681); Par: men 31, women 34; Fees: $14 for 9, $21 for 18, discounts for juniors and seniors; carts $14 for 9, $21 for 18; public; Manager: Jim Nicholas; Contact info.: 715-374-3210; norwoodacres.com , info@norwoodacres.com , Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.

50. POPLAR Poplar

Address: 9548 E. Golf Course Road, 20 minutes from the Blatnik Bridge; Holes: 18 (4,800); Par: men 64, women 66; Fees: call for rates; public; Misc.: Golf holes on the Middle River, 44 carts, banquet facilities, full restaurant and pub; Contact info.: 715-364-2689; poplar@centurytel.net ; Social Media: Poplar Golf Course on Facebook. Pro shop: Yes; Serves alcohol? Yes; Serves food? Yes.