Team USA finishes seventh at women's curling worlds

The United States team finished just outside the playoff places at last week's World Women's Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

The American squad, skipped by Tabitha Peterson of Eagan, Minnesota and which included vice-skip Cory Thiesse of Duluth, finished 6-6 in the 13-team bonspiel, which ran from March 18-26.

On March 19, the Americans knocked off Canada 8-7 for their first win. Easy wins over New Zealand and Denmark put Team USA at 3-2 at the halfway point, but narrow losses to Scotland and Sweden forced them to have to scramble on the next-to-last day of the round-robin.

Team USA finished two of the three steps needed, defeating Italy 9-7 and Germany 6-4 on Thursday, but in the last game on Friday, the Americans were thwarted 10-6 by Korea.

Thiesse's 83.6% accuracy for the tournament was the best of any third player among the 13 teams.

Switzerland dominated the bonspiel, winning all 14 of its matches. Silvana Tirinzoni's rink swept through the round-robin, in which every other team lost at least four times, then took down Sweden 8-4 in the semifinals and Norway 6-3 for the championship. Canada earned the bronze medal.