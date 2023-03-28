99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Team USA finishes seventh at women's curling worlds

The group includes vice-skip Cory Thiesse of Duluth.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:22 AM

The United States team finished just outside the playoff places at last week's World Women's Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

The American squad, skipped by Tabitha Peterson of Eagan, Minnesota and which included vice-skip Cory Thiesse of Duluth, finished 6-6 in the 13-team bonspiel, which ran from March 18-26.

On March 19, the Americans knocked off Canada 8-7 for their first win. Easy wins over New Zealand and Denmark put Team USA at 3-2 at the halfway point, but narrow losses to Scotland and Sweden forced them to have to scramble on the next-to-last day of the round-robin.

Team USA finished two of the three steps needed, defeating Italy 9-7 and Germany 6-4 on Thursday, but in the last game on Friday, the Americans were thwarted 10-6 by Korea.

Thiesse's 83.6% accuracy for the tournament was the best of any third player among the 13 teams.

Switzerland dominated the bonspiel, winning all 14 of its matches. Silvana Tirinzoni's rink swept through the round-robin, in which every other team lost at least four times, then took down Sweden 8-4 in the semifinals and Norway 6-3 for the championship. Canada earned the bronze medal.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
