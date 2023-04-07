Team Shuster struggles at curling worlds

Team USA never got on the right side of the .500 mark after a rough start to the 2023 world men's curling championships and will be watching the playoffs after concluding round-robin play on Friday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

John Shuster's rink (including Chris Plys of Duluth, Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wisconsin and John Landsteiner of Duluth) stood at 4-7 midway through their final day of competition before the six-team playoffs. Shuster is from Superior.

The Americans were handed some tough early assignments, losing their opener 8-5 to Norway on Saturday night, April 1, then turning around to face four-time defending champion Niklas Edin's Sweden rink the following morning and losing 11-6. A 6-5 loss to Japan on Sunday night dropped them to 0-3.

Shuster's team got on the board with a 10-8 win vs. Czechia on Monday morning and 11-5 victory over South Korea that night but never had a winning record in the tournament. A three-game losing streak against Italy, Canada and Switzerland over Wednesday and Thursday sealed their fate.

Team USA thumped Germany 12-4 before concluding with New Zealand later on Friday.

The top six teams advance to the playoffs with the top two receiving byes to the semifinals.

This is the seventh time Team Shuster has competed at the worlds, though the first in which it did not finish at least fifth.