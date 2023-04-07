50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Team Shuster struggles at curling worlds

With a 4-7 record and one game remaining, the Americans will not advance to the playoffs.

Olympics: Curling-Men Round Robin
From left, Chris Plys, John Shuster and John Landsteiner of the United States compete in the men's round robin against Great Britain during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
Team USA never got on the right side of the .500 mark after a rough start to the 2023 world men's curling championships and will be watching the playoffs after concluding round-robin play on Friday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

John Shuster's rink (including Chris Plys of Duluth, Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wisconsin and John Landsteiner of Duluth) stood at 4-7 midway through their final day of competition before the six-team playoffs. Shuster is from Superior.

The Americans were handed some tough early assignments, losing their opener 8-5 to Norway on Saturday night, April 1, then turning around to face four-time defending champion Niklas Edin's Sweden rink the following morning and losing 11-6. A 6-5 loss to Japan on Sunday night dropped them to 0-3.

Shuster's team got on the board with a 10-8 win vs. Czechia on Monday morning and 11-5 victory over South Korea that night but never had a winning record in the tournament. A three-game losing streak against Italy, Canada and Switzerland over Wednesday and Thursday sealed their fate.

Team USA thumped Germany 12-4 before concluding with New Zealand later on Friday.

The top six teams advance to the playoffs with the top two receiving byes to the semifinals.

This is the seventh time Team Shuster has competed at the worlds, though the first in which it did not finish at least fifth.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
