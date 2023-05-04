Superior man's legacy leads to World Curling Hall of Fame

SUPERIOR — While Superior’s John Shuster and his United States rink were competing at this year’s World Men’s Curling Championships in Ottawa, Canada, World Curling took time out to honor one of the men that made the idea of Americans curling at the highest levels seem possible.

Superior native Bill Strum was posthumously inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame in April.

Bill Strum is pictured in a photo before the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, France. WCF / Céline Stucki

Strum was part of a team that put American curling on the map, as Bud Somerville’s rink from the Superior Curling Club delivered a shocking result in the 1965 Scotch Cup, the de facto world championship of the time.

Strum was throwing third stones. International competition in those days was rare, and Canada had won every world championship contested to that point.

“We were just talking about what it was going to be like to be playing in that kind of competition. We just kind of hoped that we could win a game. That was our goal,” Somerville said.

After losing their first match to the host Scots, the Americans locked horns with Canada … and won, 9-8 in extra ends. In fact, they didn’t just win that match, they won all of their matches for the rest of the tournament, defeating Canada again, 9-6, in the final. The “Norwegian and Swedish rinks carried them out of the arena in an example of international good will,” according to a March 19, 1965 Montreal Gazette article.

The accolades continued stateside, as “Upon arrival to the city they so eloquently represented to the world, the Somerville rink was met with a welcome suited for royalty,” said John Gidley in his book “Curling Superiority!”

Somerville, who was himself inducted into the world hall of fame in 2001, and Strum first met in high school. Strum was a year younger. They didn’t always curl together in club matches, because the club wanted to create opportunities for newcomers to get involved, but when they teamed up, they were dynamite.

“He was always steady as any curler could be when I curled with him,” Somerville said.

The two ended up marrying sisters, and in the tail end of their careers, had a four-man rink with Somerville’s son, Tim, and Strum’s son, Mike.

Strum competed in five world championships and medaled in all of them. After a bronze in 1968 and a silver in 1969, Somerville and Strum reached the top of the podium again in 1974 with a slightly different lineup in Bern, Switzerland. Strum was now throwing second stones with Bob Nichols in the third slot. Those championships were a little odd. The Swiss fans occasionally cheered at the wrong times, and the venue was partially open to the elements, leading to problems with the ice.

“We certainly weren’t intimidated, but it was a different venue,” Nichols said.

In 1978, Strum represented Superior in a more conventional location (Winnipeg) but under different circumstances. Somerville had to sit out the bulk of the season after open-heart surgery, so Nichols skipped and Strum threw third.

With members of two world championship teams and countless other wins, the Americans expected to do well. Nichols said his rink had lost only once that season, in a cash bonspiel to Hibbing’s Paul Pustovar earlier in the year in Duluth.

Bill Strum, left, of Superior and teammate Franklin Bradshaw are pictured in a promotional photo that appeared in the Superior Telegram before they competed in the 1969 World Championship. Strum, who died in 2010, was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame in April. File / Superior Telegram

“We didn’t know how to lose. When you play that many times without getting beat,” he said. “We kind of felt we could beat anybody.”

Strum was inducted into the United States Curling Hall of Fame in 1989 and Nichols in 1990, but they continued to impact the game in the United States. As the Olympic movement took an interest in the sport and the 1988 games were headed to Canada, one of the sport’s hotbeds, curling became a demonstration sport in Calgary. Nichols and Somerville competed for the U.S. team, with Strum as a coach and alternate. It was given another look in 1992 at Albertville, France, with the Somervilles and Strums taking third.

Nichols said Strum’s strength was always in the draw game, throwing precise draw shots as opposed to heavier weight takeout shots, and he could always count on Strum for key doubles when they needed them.

Strum died in 2010, so he didn’t get to see a Superior-based curler win an Olympic gold medal like Shuster did eight years later, but if sweepers can pull a curling stone into the rings without touching it, it goes without saying the legacy curlers like Strum built has pulled other Americans, both in the Twin Ports and throughout the country, into prominence.

“All my curling career, and his, we mostly curled together, and it just seemed like he was always kind of like the glue that kept us together and going. It wasn’t surprising to me that they would make Bill as a selection for the World Curling Hall of Fame. He deserved it,” Somerville said.