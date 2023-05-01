Superior City wins in UPSL debut

Mally Lumsden's goal in the 32nd minute for Superior City FC held up as the visitors claimed a 1-0 away victory over Twin City FC in their debut performance in the United Premier Soccer League on Sunday night, April 30, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Walker Marquardt made six saves in the SCFC net.

Superior City (1-0-0) will play its first home game on Saturday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex against the Maplebrook 58ers.