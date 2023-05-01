99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Superior City wins in UPSL debut

The team will play its home opener on Saturday.

Superior City.JPG
File photo
By Staff reports
April 30, 2023 at 11:23 PM

Mally Lumsden's goal in the 32nd minute for Superior City FC held up as the visitors claimed a 1-0 away victory over Twin City FC in their debut performance in the United Premier Soccer League on Sunday night, April 30, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Walker Marquardt made six saves in the SCFC net.

Superior City (1-0-0) will play its first home game on Saturday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex against the Maplebrook 58ers.

By Staff reports
