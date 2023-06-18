Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior City men's team clinches postseason berth

Mally Lumsden delivered a late game-winner at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:43 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior City clinched a playoff berth in its first season of United Premier Soccer League men's league competition, as a late game-winner from Mally Lumsden got the hosts past Vlora FC 2-1 on Saturday, June 17 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Vlora's Suad Suljic scored in the 31st minute to put the visitors in the lead, and it stayed that way well into the second half.

Mark Fehringer equalized for Superior City in the 76th minute before Lumsden, who had assisted the tying goal, bagged the decisive score in the 89th minute.

Walker Marquardt made three saves for Superior (7-3-1), which will play in the UPSL Division Semifinals next weekend against an opponent and at a location to be determined.

