Superior City FC women's team drops playoff opener

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Northern Tide ushered Superior City FC out of the United Premier Soccer League first round of the Midwest West Division women's playoffs on Saturday, taking a 2-0 decision at Chanhassen High School.

The visitors had a couple of nice chances early, with the Tide goalkeeper coming out bravely to smother the attack, but the Tide went to halftime up a goal after Emily Johnson scored in the 14th minute.

A second-half goal from Addyson White sealed Superior's fate.

Superior City finishes its first season in the league with a 5-4-2 overall record.