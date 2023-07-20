Superior City FC women's team drops playoff opener
Northern Tide came away 2-0 winners on their home field.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Northern Tide ushered Superior City FC out of the United Premier Soccer League first round of the Midwest West Division women's playoffs on Saturday, taking a 2-0 decision at Chanhassen High School.
The visitors had a couple of nice chances early, with the Tide goalkeeper coming out bravely to smother the attack, but the Tide went to halftime up a goal after Emily Johnson scored in the 14th minute.
A second-half goal from Addyson White sealed Superior's fate.
Superior City finishes its first season in the league with a 5-4-2 overall record.
The new soccer club, which is part of the United Premier Soccer League, draws its players from high schools and colleges in the Northland.
