Superior City FC women's team drops playoff opener

Northern Tide came away 2-0 winners on their home field.

Veale, Brandon
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 PM

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Northern Tide ushered Superior City FC out of the United Premier Soccer League first round of the Midwest West Division women's playoffs on Saturday, taking a 2-0 decision at Chanhassen High School.

The visitors had a couple of nice chances early, with the Tide goalkeeper coming out bravely to smother the attack, but the Tide went to halftime up a goal after Emily Johnson scored in the 14th minute.

A second-half goal from Addyson White sealed Superior's fate.

Superior City finishes its first season in the league with a 5-4-2 overall record.

Local athletes flock to Superior City FC
The new soccer club, which is part of the United Premier Soccer League, draws its players from high schools and colleges in the Northland.
May 11
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

By Staff reports
