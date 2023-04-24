Superior City FC scores in first minute, wins inaugural men's friendly

Superior City FC launched its first soccer season over the weekend, with the top men's side winning a friendly 3-1 at Bateaux FC of Eau Claire on Saturday, April 22, and the Wolfpack second team losing 3-0 at Granite City FC in St. Cloud on Sunday, April 23.

Arseno Hamilton forced a turnover just after the whistle and scored unassisted in the first minute of play in Eau Claire, though the lead was short-lived, after Bateaux scored in the fifth minute.

Hamilton struck again at the 23-minute mark, finding the top corner on a free kick.

Both sides rotated their squads in the second half, and Henrico Zena confirmed the result by scoring for City in the 79th minute.

Dru Senich (three saves) and Walker Marquardt (one) combined on goalkeeping duties for SCFC.

In the reserve game at St. Cloud, the visiting Wolfpack were outshot 10-7 and, after surrendering a first-half goal, kept the game at 1-0 until giving up a pair of goals late.

City's first team will begin a 10-game United Premier Soccer League season vs. Twin City FC in Spring Lake Park on Sunday, April 30.