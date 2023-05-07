99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior City FC men win first UPSL home game

Mally Lumsden's breakaway goal in the 69th minute proved to be a game-winner.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:58 PM

Superior City FC opened its home schedule in the United Premier Soccer League win a 2-1 win over the Maplebrook 58ers of Maple Grove, Minnesota on Saturday night, May 6, at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Spencer Overturf put the visitors in front, getting on the end of a free kick in the 22nd minute, but SCFC reponded late in the half as Jordan Finneran hammered home a pass from Raggi Carvalho.

In the second half, the decisive goal came in the 69th minute after Mally Lumsden won a physical contest for the ball and sprung in on goal alone, finishing to give his team the lead.

Walker Marquardt (Cloquet) finished with four saves as the hosts saw out a second consecutive win to start the league season.

SCFC opens a two-game weekend next week by playing at Granite City FC in St. Cloud on Friday.

