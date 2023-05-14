Superior City FC continues unbeaten run

The winning kept on going for Superior City FC as the women's team joined the men's first team on the victory bandwagon in United Premier Soccer League games played over the weekend.

On Friday night at NBC Spartan Sports Complex, SCFC's women scored two goals in quick sucession and eventually knocked off Vlora FC 2-0.

Esko Eskomos winger Gwendolyn Lilly found Avery Sutton open on the left for the game's first goal, in the 18th minute. Just a minute later, Niya Wilson volleyed a cross in from Sutton to double the advantage.

Gracie Meagher made three saves for SCFC, which will face Tonka-Fusion FC in Minnetonka on Saturday afternoon, May 20.



A 12th-minute goal from Ryan Tomsche held up as Superior City FC men claimed a second UPSL victory in three days, this one 1-0 at home vs. Worthington Community FC.

Two days earlier in St. Cloud, SCFC knocked off Granite City FC 3-0.

Mally Lumsden opened the scoring in the 33rd minute off an assist from Tomsche, then added a second goal on a penalty kick just before the halftime break.

Guilherme Nadur bagged a 69th minute insurance goal for SCFC, which got three saves from goalkeeper Dru Senich.

SCFC will take a 4-0 record into a Wednesday night home game vs. FC Minneapolis.