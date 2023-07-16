Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Strong relief pitching lifts Huskies to win

After falling behind 3-0 early in St. Cloud, Duluth scored the game's last five runs to get the win.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:28 PM

ST. CLOUD — After an early deficit, the Duluth Huskies took the lead in the sixth inning and kept the lid on the St. Cloud Rox, winning 5-3 in Northwoods League play on Saturday night.

St. Cloud took a 3-0 lead after two innings but Duluth evened it up in the third. Brandon Compton singled to score Jack Vanoncini and two other runs scored on the play due to an outfield error.

The Huskies pulled ahead in the sixth inning after a Joshua Duarte single and two walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Calyn Halvorson's sacrifice fly scored Duarte to break the tie, and two pitches later, Compton scored from third on a wild pitch.

That would be enough offense for Duluth, which held St. Cloud to just two hits over the last seven innings. In particular, relievers Liam Thompson (two innings), Isaac Rohde and Jack Driskell (one apiece) combined to allow no hits over the last four innings. Jackson Kendall was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Duarte (2-for-3) was the only Duluth player with multiple hits.

The Huskies (8-5) and Rox move to Wade Stadium on Sunday afternoon to kick off a five-game Huskies homestand.

