Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Steen mounts late charge, wins 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational

Kelly Steen's late-round heroics netted her a fourth Invitational championship.

Golfer celebrates birdie putt.
Kelly Steen, center, celebrates sinking a long putt for birdie on the 18th hole of the South Course with Jenifer Hanson, left, and Allie Hom during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26. Steen won the tournament with the putt.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Reagan Hoverman
By Reagan Hoverman
Today at 8:15 PM

SUPERIOR — When Kelly Steen stood over her 25-footer for birdie on the 18th green of the 75th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational, she had no idea that it was a must-make putt.

Golfer celebrates sinking putt.
Kelly Steen reacts to sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course to win the 75th Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Steen, after carefully reading the intricacies of the green, poured in that 25-foot birdie putt to card a 1-over par round of 72 on Wednesday afternoon. When the putt dropped, Steen, who resides in Luck, Wisconsin, erupted in celebration while her playing partners Jenifer Hanson and Allie Hom rushed over to offer celebratory high-fives.

Steen’s birdie from downtown separated her from St. Scholastica junior Anna Lindemann, who had just posted a 2-over par 73. Lindemann was leader in the clubhouse until Steen claimed the title with her late-round heroics. It was her fourth Nemadji Women’s Invitational championship, joining her 1991, 1999 and 2001 titles.

“Yeah, that (putt) won it,” Steen said after the round. “We had to have that one. I felt like I was really striking the ball well. I was hitting my approach shots, and I think that was the key, to hit them on target and pin-high.”

Golfer chips out of bunker.
Anna Lindemann chips out of the bunker on the 9th hole of the North Nine during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While Steen ultimately claimed her fourth championship, the hardware didn’t come without adversity. After shooting a smooth 1-under par 35 on the front nine, Steen double-bogeyed the par-3 10th before making back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golfer chips onto green.
Norma O’Leary chips onto the green of the 18th hole of the South Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Instead of getting rattled and unraveling, Steen found her groove again and played the final five holes in 2-under par, which included a pair of birdies on the 15th and 18th holes.

“I have been playing pretty well and I thought that if I could strike the ball and keep (my mind) in play, I might have a chance,” Steen said. “When I started the back nine horribly and then bogeyed 12, I thought I was taking myself out of it. I made a couple of birdies at the end to make it better.”

While Steen claimed the outright title in the championship flight, Megan Holsclaw won the first flight with a 9-over round of 80. Pat Kelly claimed top senior honors with her 5-over 76. Superior senior Autumn Cooper finished first among high school competitors with her round of 93 on Wednesday afternoon.

Huge turnout

Golfer watches putt.
Autumn Cooper watches her putt roll to the cup on the 18th hole of the South Course as she plays in the high school division of the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 75th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational was one for the record books. In recent years, overall attendance had dipped, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the tournament in 2020 and 2021.

When it returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, just 44 golfers competed, including four high school players – three from Superior and one from Northwestern.

Even after seeing those attendance figures last summer, current Nemadji Women’s Golf Club president Barb Hoag set a lofty goal for this year’s 75th annual Invitational: get at east 75 women in the field for the milestone tournament.

“A year ago, we wanted to have 75 (women) for the 75th (anniversary),” Hoag said Wednesday afternoon. “I couldn’t be more proud of the women around other courses and the women’s club. They really came together and you can see all of the work that was done. It’s just a great day for women.”

Golfer putts onto green.
Allie Hom putts the ball onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational featured 77 competitors — surpassing Hoag’s lofty goal — that included 32 in the standard flight, 40 in the senior field and five in the high school division. In total, 11 different golf clubs were represented from throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Superior High School girls golf team. While final figures are still being tallied, Hoag expects more than $750 to be donated to the Superior High School girls golf program.

Golfer lines up putt.
Brynn Johnson checks over her line as she sets her ball down on the 18th hole of the South Course as she plays in the high school division of the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was a phenomenal turnout,” Hoag said. “It exceeded my expectations, but I’m not surprised because all of our club members, what they put together and do, I’m not surprised. Everyone came together and it was amazing.”

Competitor camaraderie

Taking home championship hardware is a natural incentive to compete at the annual tournament. However, for most of the women, it’s the relationships they’ve cultivated with fellow competitors over the years that keeps them coming back every summer.

“These ladies (keep me coming back),” Steen said. “They run such a great tournament. It’s so much fun to see these guys again. A lot of the people we play with are from Minnesota. We just know so many people here. It’s such a fun tournament and they do a great job.”

Golfer lines up ball.
Keely Morehouse places her ball on the green as she lines up her putt on the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Those relationships, paired with a tournament run by leadership dedicated to staying true to its original format — crowning one individual champion — has kept generations of women invested in Nemadji’s longtime event.

Golfer hits from sand.
Kelly Steen chips out of the sand onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning. Steen won the tournament in its 75th year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Steen is one of the women who has made attending the annual tournament a tradition. After claiming her victory on Wednesday afternoon, she wasn’t shy about her desire to return next year and defend her title against the area’s best.

“Heck yeah,” Steen said about coming back to defend her championship next summer. “We’ll keep coming back. It’s just fun to keep playing. The other thing about coming back here is that it’s not a scramble. I think that’s huge. You get to play your game, and that’s how it should be.”

Player chips onto green.
Deb Showalter chips onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Golfer motions to ball.
Jenifer Hanson points as she talks to her ball while putting on the 10th hole of the South Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
More from Reagan Hoverman

Reagan Hoverman
By Reagan Hoverman
Reagan Hoverman joined the Duluth News Tribune as a sports reporter in July 2023 after spending the better part of two years covering a variety of prep and collegiate sports at the Pierce County Journal in Ellsworth, Wis. Before that, he was a news and sports reporter at the Inter-County Leader in Frederic, Wis.
What To Read Next
75th anniversary ceremony for 1948 Duluth Dukes
Members Only
Sports
Huskies commemorate 75th anniversary of Dukes bus crash
15h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
college men playing baseball
Sports
Huskies stay hot at Bismarck
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Sea Dogs swept at home by Washburn
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
police
Minnesota
Assault investigation underway after 2 men injured in Ball Club
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
boys playing baseball
Prep
American Legion baseball: Duluth bats come alive for postseason
1h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor
4h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Exterior view of windowed storefront on leafy city street. A logo for Frost River, with image of an antlered moose, is etched in the windows.
Arts and Entertainment
Frost River sues Lucasfilm over 'Indiana Jones' ad
10h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler