Steen mounts late charge, wins 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational

SUPERIOR — When Kelly Steen stood over her 25-footer for birdie on the 18th green of the 75th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational, she had no idea that it was a must-make putt.

Kelly Steen reacts to sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course to win the 75th Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Steen, after carefully reading the intricacies of the green, poured in that 25-foot birdie putt to card a 1-over par round of 72 on Wednesday afternoon. When the putt dropped, Steen, who resides in Luck, Wisconsin, erupted in celebration while her playing partners Jenifer Hanson and Allie Hom rushed over to offer celebratory high-fives.

Steen’s birdie from downtown separated her from St. Scholastica junior Anna Lindemann, who had just posted a 2-over par 73. Lindemann was leader in the clubhouse until Steen claimed the title with her late-round heroics. It was her fourth Nemadji Women’s Invitational championship, joining her 1991, 1999 and 2001 titles.

“Yeah, that (putt) won it,” Steen said after the round. “We had to have that one. I felt like I was really striking the ball well. I was hitting my approach shots, and I think that was the key, to hit them on target and pin-high.”

Anna Lindemann chips out of the bunker on the 9th hole of the North Nine during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While Steen ultimately claimed her fourth championship, the hardware didn’t come without adversity. After shooting a smooth 1-under par 35 on the front nine, Steen double-bogeyed the par-3 10th before making back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes.

Norma O’Leary chips onto the green of the 18th hole of the South Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Instead of getting rattled and unraveling, Steen found her groove again and played the final five holes in 2-under par, which included a pair of birdies on the 15th and 18th holes.

“I have been playing pretty well and I thought that if I could strike the ball and keep (my mind) in play, I might have a chance,” Steen said. “When I started the back nine horribly and then bogeyed 12, I thought I was taking myself out of it. I made a couple of birdies at the end to make it better.”

While Steen claimed the outright title in the championship flight, Megan Holsclaw won the first flight with a 9-over round of 80. Pat Kelly claimed top senior honors with her 5-over 76. Superior senior Autumn Cooper finished first among high school competitors with her round of 93 on Wednesday afternoon.

Huge turnout

Autumn Cooper watches her putt roll to the cup on the 18th hole of the South Course as she plays in the high school division of the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 75th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational was one for the record books. In recent years, overall attendance had dipped, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the tournament in 2020 and 2021.

When it returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, just 44 golfers competed, including four high school players – three from Superior and one from Northwestern.

Even after seeing those attendance figures last summer, current Nemadji Women’s Golf Club president Barb Hoag set a lofty goal for this year’s 75th annual Invitational: get at east 75 women in the field for the milestone tournament.

“A year ago, we wanted to have 75 (women) for the 75th (anniversary),” Hoag said Wednesday afternoon. “I couldn’t be more proud of the women around other courses and the women’s club. They really came together and you can see all of the work that was done. It’s just a great day for women.”

Allie Hom putts the ball onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational featured 77 competitors — surpassing Hoag’s lofty goal — that included 32 in the standard flight, 40 in the senior field and five in the high school division. In total, 11 different golf clubs were represented from throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Superior High School girls golf team. While final figures are still being tallied, Hoag expects more than $750 to be donated to the Superior High School girls golf program.

Brynn Johnson checks over her line as she sets her ball down on the 18th hole of the South Course as she plays in the high school division of the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was a phenomenal turnout,” Hoag said. “It exceeded my expectations, but I’m not surprised because all of our club members, what they put together and do, I’m not surprised. Everyone came together and it was amazing.”

Competitor camaraderie

Taking home championship hardware is a natural incentive to compete at the annual tournament. However, for most of the women, it’s the relationships they’ve cultivated with fellow competitors over the years that keeps them coming back every summer.

“These ladies (keep me coming back),” Steen said. “They run such a great tournament. It’s so much fun to see these guys again. A lot of the people we play with are from Minnesota. We just know so many people here. It’s such a fun tournament and they do a great job.”

Keely Morehouse places her ball on the green as she lines up her putt on the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Those relationships, paired with a tournament run by leadership dedicated to staying true to its original format — crowning one individual champion — has kept generations of women invested in Nemadji’s longtime event.

Kelly Steen chips out of the sand onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning. Steen won the tournament in its 75th year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Steen is one of the women who has made attending the annual tournament a tradition. After claiming her victory on Wednesday afternoon, she wasn’t shy about her desire to return next year and defend her title against the area’s best.

“Heck yeah,” Steen said about coming back to defend her championship next summer. “We’ll keep coming back. It’s just fun to keep playing. The other thing about coming back here is that it’s not a scramble. I think that’s huge. You get to play your game, and that’s how it should be.”

Deb Showalter chips onto the green of the 9th hole of the North Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jenifer Hanson points as she talks to her ball while putting on the 10th hole of the South Course during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday morning, July 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram