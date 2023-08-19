Spain trip breeds camaraderie for Bulldogs ahead of new season

DULUTH — Team bonds were strengthened and once-in-a-lifetime experiences were shared over the course of the Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team's 10-day exhibition tour across Spain.

The self-fundraised trip was the Bulldogs’ first taste of international competition since 2019, when the team traveled to Costa Rica. Both trips were set up through the Beyond Sports Tours company.

For UMD men's basketball head coach Justin Wieck, the experience offered the team a chance to strengthen team chemistry in preparation for the season ahead.

“These guys are a really tight-knit group and they really believe in each other, and really enjoy cheering for each other’s successes on the floor,” Wieck said. “So it was fun to just see that camaraderie continue to evolve a little bit, and I hope this helps us again start at a much higher level right away when we start the season next year.”

Members of the Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team look on as they face the Madrid Select team in an exhibition game, Thursday, Aug. 10, at Caja Magica (The Magic Box) in Madrid, Spain. Contributed / UMD Athletics

The Bulldogs went undefeated in four exhibition games against opponents from Madrid, Valencia and Mataro (near Barcelona) over the 10-day trip, with plenty of time allotted for activities off the court along the way.

Among the highlights were visits to the Royal Palace of Madrid, the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, and a catamaran tour of the Mediterranean Sea.

Swimming in the crystal clear, vibrant blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea was something redshirt sophomore and Duluth East alum Mattie Thompson won’t soon forget.

“It almost didn’t feel real to me; it was almost like a bucket-list activity,” he said.

Throughout the trip, the team experienced little to no phone service, allowing its members to truly live in the moment.

“What was nice about the whole process was being able to put your phone down and go experiencing these new things just with each other, like on a different social connection than we have here in the U.S. It was super cool,” Thompson said.

The camaraderie-building moments translated to success on the court as the team completed the first leg of its tour in Madrid with an 88-86 win over Madrid Select at Caja Magica (The Magic Box).

Members of the Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team pose for a photo with the Madrid Select team after an exhibition game, Thursday, Aug. 10, at Caja Magica (The Magic Box) in Madrid, Spain. Contributed / UMD Athletics

The Bulldogs were led by 32-point scorer Drew Blair and Thompson, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first of three double-doubles on the trip.

All four games were played under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rules with 24-second shot clocks and four 10-minute quarters.

Fouls were called sparingly over the four contests, forcing the Bulldogs to adapt to the more physical style of play.

“These guys we played (against) are professionals at some level, so most of these guys are anywhere from 22 to 32-33 years old…,” Wieck said. “Very physical … they don’t call a lot of fouls over there, quite honestly, so our guys had to kind of learn to live through some stuff that they’re used to over here and learn how to keep playing and try to match their physicality, so it was good.”

The Bulldogs took care of business in their back-to-back exhibitions against the CC (Christian Crudeli) Academy Select Team days later with convincing wins of 106-76 and 75-45, respectively.

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Lincoln Meister lines up for a free throw during an exhibition game against the Madrid Select team at Caja Magica (The Magic Box) in Madrid, Spain. Contributed / UMD Athletics

The freshmen and sophomores saw the most action in the first matchup as first-year guard Trey Smith of Osseo led the way with 17 points, followed by fellow double-digit point-getters Owen Leach (15), Caleb Siwek (15), Noah Paulson (14) and Thompson (12).

“I love where our program is at,” Wieck said. “We’ve got some older guys that have been here for a while (and) they’re going to play big minutes for us this year and next year, but it was nice to see some of these young guys play at such a high level when they had their chances and it makes me feel good for the future of our program.”

Minnesota Duluth freshman guard Trey Smith takes a 3-point shot during a game against CC Basketball Academy during an exhibition game, Saturday, Aug. 12, at Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain. Contributed / UMD Athletics

Thompson emerged as perhaps the biggest story of the trip after averaging over 15 points per game and shooting an ultra-efficient 25-of-39 (64%) from the field across the four contests.

Thompson matched Blair’s team-high mark of 18 points while pouring in 10 rebounds in UMD’s 88-81 win over Catalonia Elite in Mataro near Barcelona to conclude the trip.

After observing a noticeable jump from last season over the course of the team’s 10 days of practice leading up to the trip, Wieck was more than pleased to see it carry over into the four scrimmages.

“What I’ve always talked about him even from his days playing high school here at Duluth East is just how hard he plays. His motor is cranked up higher than anybody I’ve ever coached, quite honestly, and his athleticism and his ability to score is continuing to get better and better,” Wieck said.

Thompson even drew comparisons to a Bulldog great, adding additional excitement for the team’s prospects in the years to come.

“He’s starting to do a lot of things that Brandon (Myer) did during his senior year, and he’s only a sophomore, so it’s fun to kind of see that translate a little bit and we’ll see where his career goes over the next three years,” Wieck said.

Coming off of an appearance in the Elite Eight last spring, the UMD men’s basketball team will open the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday, Nov. 21 on the road against Minnesota State-Mankato.