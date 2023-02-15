99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sound Off!: Kudos for Nordic ski coverage

Opinion by Dan Kraker, Duluth
February 15, 2023 03:27 PM

Thanks to the News Tribune for your in-depth coverage of the Minnesota state high school Section 7 Nordic ski meet last week. Admittedly, I'm a biased parent of a daughter who's competing, but Duluthians should be proud of the East High School boys and girls teams, which both won section titles, and which have a terrific opportunity to both win state championships this Thursday.

If they do, they'll make history. The last time boys and girls teams from the same school won state in the same year? 2011, when the Greyhounds took home both titles.

Duluth has an incredibly rich Nordic skiing tradition. Duluth Central won 13 of the first 14 state meets! (back when only boys competed). These student athletes are poised to continue that great tradition. Both teams are incredibly deep. There are skiers who didn't make the section teams who would be top skiers at other schools. That internal competition has made them stronger.

But the best part of the program that longtime coaches Bonnie Fuller-Kask and Dave Kask have fostered is that anyone can participate, regardless of how fast they are. That will allow this great Duluth skiing tradition to continue to thrive.

Dan Kraker
Duluth

