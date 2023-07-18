'Silent sport fanatic' Rauschenfels thrives with Duluth Rowing Club

DULUTH — Growing up on the seven-mile sandbar of Park Point, Duluth native Tom Rauschenfels has always gravitated towards the waters of Lake Superior through his keen interests in sailing, kayaking and rowing.

“I like the silent sports. I’m a silent sport fanatic,” he said. “I like anything that has a close touch to the water, and rowing you're only 6-8 inches off the water. It’s just that push/glide, and it’s kind of the same feeling I get with cross country skiing. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Over the past 25 years as a member of the Duluth Rowing Club, Rauschenfels has been a fixture on the water alongside his childhood friend Greg Peterson, who he previously rowed with extensively as a youth before taking a break from the sport as an adult.

Rauschenfels has since made up for the lost time with countless hours spent alongside Peterson rowing the waters of Lake Superior, and on the slopes skiing during the winter months.

“We row just about every day,” Rauschenfels said. “In the wintertime, we’re on the rowing machines. We’re also skiers — we do a lot of cross country skiing and downhill skiing. We also sail, so we’re on the water just about everyday.”

Greg Peterson (from left), Arvid Brekke, Randy Newberg and Tom Rauschenfels of the Duluth Rowing Club compete in the Master Men's Quad event during the Duluth International Regatta on Saturday at Park Point. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

Together, the two compete as a doubles team that has traveled for competitions across the United States, and internationally in Prague and Budapest, among other venues.

“We’ve been very fortunate to row in really wonderful places,” Rauschenfels recounted.

The tandem recently earned a first-place medal in the Men’s Masters Doubles event at the Thunder Bay Regatta in Ontario, Canada in late June before returning home to compete in the 63rd annual Duluth International Regatta on Saturday along with approximately 400 rowers from across the state and into Upper Michigan and Ontario.

Though the duo was unable to match its success in Saturday’s doubles event, the opportunity to mingle with fellow rowers from other clubs over the course of the day made it all worthwhile.

“(There’s) huge camaraderie in rowing. You might hammer down on a race course, but when you’re done you shake hands and it’s a blast, it’s fun,” Rauschenfels said. “Because everybody knows what you go through. Every rower knows what it takes to get to that level.”

Tom Rauschenfels prepares to compete in the Mixed Masters Quad race during the 63rd annual Duluth International Regatta on Saturday on Park Point. Contributed / Jenny Peterson (Duluth Rowing Club)

Saturday's regatta was set up entirely by the work of volunteers from the Duluth Rowing Club with members taking time after practices in the days leading up to the event to make it all possible.

“The last probably three days it’s been hours after practice. Luckily we’ve had a lot of help from the junior rowers who stayed after to put in the time to help out,” co-coach Andrea Rosenberg said. “A lot of the masters have come down, spent pretty much the whole day down here setting things up.”

The Duluth Rowing Club ultimately took second place behind the Minneapolis Rowing Club in the 10-team regatta, though Rauschenfels and Duluth Rowing Club teammates Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Jenny Peterson and Greg Peterson, took first in the Mixed Masters Quad team event.

The regatta as a whole was a strong continuation of a proud tradition within the Duluth Rowing Club.

“Our club has been around since the late 1800s and we really feel that it’s our responsibility as a club to continue the strong tradition of rowing that has been available in our community for years and years,” Jenny Peterson of the Duluth Rowing Club said. “We’re a strong club and we continue to thrive.”